Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Paul Bauscher Tribute weekend set for October 1-2

Mahoning Valley Speedway is gearing up for the final installment of the 2021 John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall Series (MVSHoFS) on Friday and Saturday, October 1-2 with a tribute to “The Flying Farmer” Paul Bauscher.

On Saturday Mahoning will pay homage to the renowned Hall of Famer, one of the all-time greats of eastern Pennsylvania short track asphalt racing and multi-time Mahoning and Dorney Park Speedway’s title and feature winner.

Bauscher was the 1972-73 Mahoning Late Model champion and earned three consecutive Late Model titles at Dorney from 1972 through 1974. He also was a top Modified shoe and of his numerous victories with that division was that on May 5, 1987 which was the re-opening of Mahoning Valley after it sat dormant the past 10 seasons.

Always identified with his signature red No. 91 in both Late Models and Modifieds, all total Bauscher won over 60 times in his storied career that spanned into the 1990s and included victories on dirt at Big Diamond Speedway and long shuttered Anthracite Speedway. He is still ranked among the top-10 on the all-time list of eastern Pennsylvania asphalt feature winners.

As part of Saturday’s activities Bauscher will have his fully restored Modified on hand which he’ll drive as the National Anthem and Pace Car for the evening.

The Hall of Fame Classic weekend will get underway on Friday evening at 7:30 pm with Timed Dashes for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. The top three from each respective class will be awarded a pole starting spot for their heat races on Saturday.

Also taking place that night will be the Unfortunate 25s with the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. Those races are open to any non-2021 feature winners no matter what track or class they ran in during the season.

Saturday’s line up will consist of Modifieds in a 91-lap/$2750-to-win feature and $500 for 10th. Also on the agenda will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and the Farewell 15 for the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

The MVSHoFS championships will also be decided. Matt Hirschman leads over Zane Zeiner, Earl Paules and Brian DeFebo in the Modifieds. Hirschman is seeking his second straight MVSHoFS title.

In the Street Stocks there is a very tight battle underway with Mark Deysher holding just a two point edge over Randy Ahner Jr., while regular season champ TJ Gursky, defending MVSHoFS titlist Jon Moser and Mark Martini are all within striking distance.

Justin Merkel is looking to capture the top spot with the Hobby Stocks and will have to hold off Corey Edelman in the process.

Friday night gates will open at 4:00 with racing getting underway at 7:30. Grandstand general admission is $10. Pit entrance is $25.

Saturday begins with pit gates opening at 10:00 am. Paid practice runs from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm followed by regular warmups at 2:30 pm. Pit admission is $35 members – $45 non-members.

The MVSHoFS point fund entry fee is $25 Modifieds, $20 Street Stocks and $15 Hobby Stocks. Drivers must have raced in all five shows in order to be eligible for the point payout. The breakdown is as follows for the top three per class: $1500, $1000 and $500 in the Modifieds. $1000, $600 and $400 for the Street Stocks and $500, $300 and $200 for the Hobby Stocks.

Saturday grandstands open at 2:00 pm. Adult admission is $20, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.

Mahoning Valley Speedway will close out the year with the Fall Brawl on Saturday afternoon, October 30 at 2:00 pm featuring a 100-lap/$3000-to-win Modified main and $400 to take the green plus a 50-lap/$1200-to-win Street Stock feature and a Hobby Stock 40-lap/$500-to-win race. Additional info on this show will be forthcoming.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updates. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR

