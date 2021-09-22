Progressive® Ims Outdoors Texas Powersports Festival Set for Oct. 1-3 at Texas Motor Speedway

Powersports enthusiasts and potential riders of all ages and skill levels will converge on Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 1-3 for the Progressive® IMS Outdoors Texas to create a festival-like atmosphere and exciting hands-on experiences unique to No Limits, Texas.

The Progressive® IMS Outdoors is an evolution of the Progressive ® International Motorcycle Shows® tour’s nearly 40-year history that not only transitions IMS from the traditional convention center setup to a new open outdoor experience, but also promotes enthusiasts of all ages and levels to come together to better engage with products, each other, and the industry.

The event opens Friday, Oct. 1 from 1 - 6:30 p.m., continues Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and wraps up Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adult tickets start at $20 and kids under 12 are free. Click HERE to purchase tickets online.

Attendees can look forward to seeing hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, ATVs and much more from leading manufacturers familiar to the shows such as Indian Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, Yamaha Motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles, and Harley-Davidson, which will be showcasing its new 2021 Pan America 1250, as well as first-time exhibiting manufacturers like Beta Motorcycles.

Attendees will also be able to interact with leading brands in the electric mobility space, including Giant Bicycles and FLX Bike, which will be exhibiting its exciting e-bike line as well as electric skateboards from Miles Board.

The tour will also welcome back a number of returning tour-wide exhibiting brands including Arai, Cycle Gear, Enginehawk, Explorify Rentals & Tours, HJC, J&P Cycles, LiquiMoly, Michelin, National Cycle Inc., Ruroc Helmets, Yuasa, among others. Attendees can look forward to the latest in rider products and keen hands-on opportunities for enthusiasts of all experience levels at each venue.

The balance of the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors venues in calendar order are: • James E. Ward Agriculture Center (Lebanon, TN - October 8-10) • SUN n’ FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL - October 15-17) • Georgia International Horse Park (Conyers, GA - October 29-31)

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend begins Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT with the 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, the fourth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The green flag to start the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is scheduled to wave Sunday, Oct. 17, shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the Oct. 16-17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com .

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 40 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information on and to purchase season tickets.

