Susan G. Komen® Cancer Survivors Honored During Nascar Cup Series Playoff Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway and Susan G. Komen® will honor cancer survivors during pre-race festivities for the Oct. 17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., with 1 in 8 women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Survivors and guests from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will participate in a race day Track Parade Lap in their own vehicles on the 1.5-mile quad-oval beginning at 8 a.m. Later, a group of female and male survivors will be honored on stage and Big Hoss, the world’s largest HD LED video screen, during pre-race ceremonies for the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Tickets in a special seat block for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 are $40, with $10 of each ticket sold donated to Susan G. Komen®. Ticket purchasers in the Komen block will also receive a 50 percent discount ($30) on the No Limits Live Pre-Race Show presented by The Dallas Morning News Track Pass.

“We are excited to come together as a community at Texas Motor Speedway and celebrate and honor our local breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer,” said Sofia Olivarez, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Dallas. “After more than a year apart, we are so grateful to see everyone again and celebrate our survivors in such a big way.”

Komen’s 360-degree approach to the fight against breast cancer consists of four pillars: research, care, community, and action. To date, Komen has invested more than $2.9 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show those women and men who may be facing a breast cancer diagnosis that they are never alone in this fight,” said Joy Rich, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth. “Komen is here to help every step of the way, and has built a community of support for those who need it.”

Join the local fight against breast cancer by participating in a local MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure. Visit http: //komen.org/community to get more information about Komen events in your area. Join us for the upcoming Dallas MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 23. Whether you join us in-person at NorthPark Center or virtually from wherever you are, there are activities for the whole family. Registration is free. Learn more at http://komen.org/dallaswalk .

Click HERE to purchase tickets for the Komen special seat block.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 40 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information on and to purchase season tickets.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.