NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders With the Edge at Talladega? Team Penske

With the all-important second race in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 looming for Talladega Superspeedway’s YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 3, what Playoffs drivers have the advantage? If history repeats itself, Team Penske should be in good shape, at least that is what statistics show.

Team Penske has won nine out of the last 14 races at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet. Brad Keselowski, with his win in the spring GEICO 500, tied Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Jeff Gordon for second on the track’s all-time win list with his sixth Talladega triumph (and trails Dale Earnhardt, Sr. with 10). Teammates’ Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have three and two victories, respectively. A win by any Playoffs driver means an automatic ticket to the Round of 8.

In addition to Keselowski, Logano and Blaney, four other Playoffs drivers have wins at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, and include Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, defending YellaWood 500 Champion Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Hamlin is the only driver of the quartet with multiple wins (2). Of the 12 drivers who have a shot at this year’s premier series title, Keselowski also leads the way in career average finish at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track with 15.60 and is closely followed by Elliott at 15.73 and Harvick at 15.76.

With the unpredictability of the 33-degree-banked venue, some drivers have had good luck on their side while others clearly haven’t. The latter includes the top two seeds in Kyle Larson and Martin Truex, Jr., whose best finishes are sixth and fifth, respectively. Below is a look at all 12 drivers and their stats at Talladega Superspeedway, plus a quick recap of their season thus far.

No. 1 seeded Kyle Larson , No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (3,059 points): Looking for his first victory at Talladega. Best finish came in the 2016 YellaWood 500 when he was sixth. In 13 TSS starts, has two top-10 results with an average finish of 23.54. The top seed this season has six wins in 2021 with 16 top-5 efforts in 29 starts. Has led a series-best high 1905 laps. Best finish in championship standings is sixth in 2019.





The YellaWood 500 will be the culmination of a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, which also features a duo of races on Saturday, Oct. 2 with the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The action begins at Noon CDT.

