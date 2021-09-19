NTT Indycar Series Returns in 2022 With Xpel 375 for 26th Season at Texas Motor Speedway

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Texas Motor Speedway for its 26 th season of high-speed open-wheel racing, with the XPEL 375 moving from its traditional June date to the historically cooler date of March 20, 2022.

Further details for the event will be made available in the coming weeks.

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has a rich tradition of spectacular wheel-to-wheel competition at Texas Motor Speedway so we’re thrilled to have the greatest names in American open-wheel racing back in 2022 for the XPEL 375,” said Texas Motor Speedway Senior Vice President and General Manager Rob Ramage. “The move from the Texas heat in June to the first day of spring should make a welcome respite for race fans and even more exciting racing.”

The 2022 XPEL 375 will be the 35 th IndyCar race on the 1.5-mile quad-oval, with Arie Luyendyk earning the inaugural race victory on June 7, 1997. That first race is most notable for a post-race altercation in Victory Lane between Luyendyk and A.J. Foyt, who thought his team’s driver, Billy Boat, had earned the winner’s trophy.

After that first year, Texas Motor Speedway held two races each season from 1998 through 2004, with single races held for the next six years (2005-2010). A doubleheader was held June 11, 2011, and it was then single-event seasons from 2012-2020. This past May 1, reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion Scott Dixon earned his series track-record fifth win, and on Sunday, May 2, Patricio “Pato” O’Ward earned his first series victory in the XPEL 375.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 40 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information on and to purchase season tickets.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.