Next Question! Chase Elliott Headlines Talladega Garage Experience Fan Q&A Prior to YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race, Sunday, Oct. 3

Chase Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion and a former Talladega Superspeedway winner, will headline a stellar lineup of NASCAR personalities who will make up Fan Question & Answer sessions prior to the start of the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Fan Q&A sessions will be held at the Fr8Auctions Stage in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, located in the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience where fans can get “up close” to race cars while they are being prepped for action.

Fans who purchase a Sunday admission to the Talladega Garage Experience ($89 for adults/teenager & older and $39 for kids 12 & under) will get the chance to ask the group – which currently consists of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers Elliott and Alex Bowman, along with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Erik Jones and Chris Buescher - questions prior to the highly anticipated YellaWood 500, the second race in the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. A Talladega Garage Experience admission must be accompanied by corresponding grandstand tickets or infield admissions. The Fan Q&A is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. (CDT).

In addition to seeing some of NASCAR’s favorites on stage, as part of the Talladega Garage Experience, fans will also receive exclusive access inside all the NASCAR Cup Series garages via a fan viewing walkway where they will be just feet away from where the teams prepare the cars, which is part of BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club (named after NASCAR and Talladega Superspeedway founder Bill France, Sr.), a 35,000 square-foot party waiting to happen.

There’s also FREE Wi-Fi, social and engagement areas in the Clyde May’s Courtyard and Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, a fan viewing area in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane (where fans will have an area to get close to the winner’s celebration), a kids’ zone, value-priced concessions and the opportunity to see pre-race festivities up close, including driver introductions at the start/finish line!

* Below is information on the scheduled participants for the Sunday, Oct. 3 Fan Q&A session:

Chase Elliott: The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has one victory at Talladega, coming in the 2019 GEICO 500. The Dawsonville, GA native and son of two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Bill Elliott, also won the Busch Pole in his first attempt at the 2.66-mile venue in his rookie year of 2016.





Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet won the 2017 GEICO 500 at Talladega. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion lost by mere inches in the 2020 GEICO 500, coming up .007 second behind winner Ryan Blaney.

Alex Bowman: The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was runnerup to Elliott in 2019 and is seeking first triumph at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track.

Erik Jones: The driver of the famed No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet was a close second to winner Denny Hamlin in last year’s YellaWood 500. He also has a fifth-place effort.

Chris Buescher: The driver of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Ford had his best run at Talladega in the 2020 GEICO 500 where he wound up fifth. He was runnerup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at ’Dega in 2014.

*Driver availability for the TSS Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer session is subject to change and without notice. Neither NASCAR nor any of its affiliates are responsible for this event*

In addition to the mentioned NASCAR drivers, NASCAR fan-favorite and country music singer/songwriter Tim Dugger will perform Sunday from the Fr8Auctions Stage. A huge fan of NASCAR, Dugger grew up in Alabama on NASCAR racing, gospel singing and classic country music. DJ Mark Lindsey will be on hand as well.

The YellaWood 500 will be the culmination of a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, which also features a duo of races on Saturday, Oct. 2 with the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The action begins at Noon CDT.

Earlier on Saturday, the Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza will also have a slate of competitors from the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series for Fan Q&A which will include current defending Camping World Truck Series Sheldon Creed, Fairhope, AL native and 2016 Talladega Superspeedway winner Grant Enfinger and Jeffrey Earnhardt. Additional personalities for Saturday will be announced soon.

A special two-day Saturday/Sunday package for the Talladega Garage Experience is offered at $129 for adults and $49 for kids 12 and under. Saturday’s opening time is also 9:00 am CDT.

To see all admission options, including the Talladega Garage Experience, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, headlined by platinum-selling Dustin Lunch, is FREE to all infield guests, who purchases a ticket to the YellaWood 500. Dugger will kick things off on Saturday night before turning the stage over to Lynch.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR