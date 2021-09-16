Where to Build?? Bill France Sr.’s Vision Becomes Reality as Talladega Superspeedway Comes to Life in 1969

For 52 years, Talladega Superspeedway has provided some of the most incredible, memorable racing moments in history, and such will be the case on Oct. 2-3, when the track will host a NASCAR Playoffs tripleheader, featuring the YellaWood 500. But exactly how did we get to this point with the most competitive track in the world? Here’s the remarkable story.

Years ago, when the late William H. G. “Big Bill” France was asked why he decided to locate the world’s greatest motorsport facility near the northeastern Alabama community of Talladega at a ghostly abandoned Eastaboga Airfield, he said it was because the spot at the foothills of the Appalachians is centrally located to millions of people.

For the man who also built Daytona International Speedway, Alabama International Motor Speedway – today known as Talladega Superspeedway - would be bigger, faster, and more accessible.

“We could have built a major speedway almost anywhere in the country,” said France, who was both the founder of NASCAR as well as the president of the sanctioning body and International Speedway Corporation that controlled both the Daytona and Alabama facilities. “We considered numerous sites before we finally selected Talladega.”

Editor’s Note: For 1968-69 construction and Bill France, Sr. photos, along with track logos, click here. Photo Credit: Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR pioneered stock car racing and ushered in the superspeedway era when Darlington Raceway opened in Darlington, SC, in 1950. The new sport continued to flourish with more major facilities opening throughout the South in the late 1950s, including the 2.5-mile venue in Daytona that opened in 1959.

“We had a Talladega in the back of our minds for quite some time,” France said of the facility that opened in September of 1969 with a doubleheader weekend, featuring the Talladega 500, “but it wasn’t until Bill Ward, a businessman in Anniston, AL, entered the picture that the possibilities began to materialize.”

“You find me 1,000 acres of land close to an interstate, and I’ll come look at it,” Ward, who still sells insurance in nearby Anniston, said of his marching orders from France. Ward had a property in mind near his native Atalla, but it was a no-go. That’s when he remembered the Eastaboga Airfield, built to train pilots in World War II and eventually sold by the Air Force to the City of Talladega for $1.

Ward went to Talladega city leaders and proposed the race track, “and they told me I was crazy,” laughed Ward. But after France hosted those officials in Daytona, “They wouldn’t leave me alone,” Ward says. “They said ‘Get that man up here and let’s talk about that race track.’”

Through Ward’s efforts, France looked over the almost abandoned airport. France and Airport officials discussed by the possibility of building a major racing facility on the property, but the idea appeared doomed due to circumstances beyond the control of officials.

The late O.V. Hill Sr., a native of Talladega and a man possessed with as much determination as France, saw the potential that a major racing facility held for the area. Hill, an industrial specialist at Auburn University, organized an influential group of civic and government leaders and the group amended legislation that eventually led to the track construction and the building of necessary roads for handling the traffic.

France named O.V. “Dell” Hill Jr., Director of Finance, and appointed Roger Bear, Director of Promotion, and the “dream” began to come to life.

Dr. James L. Hardwick, Mayor of the city of Talladega, was influential in organizing community leaders in support of the project. The Talladega Airport Board members dedicated their efforts to obtaining FAA and Defense Department approval.

France gained the valuable assistance of Travis McCraig, Talladega real estate developer and motel owner, to overcome the final hurdle. McCraig introduced France to John and Bill Moss of the Moss-Thornton Construction Co. of Leeds, Alabama, and the officials of the huge engineering and construction firm, immediately joined in sharing the enthusiasm France held for the development.

Ground was broken for Alabama International Motor Speedway in May of 1968, and another “impossible dream” was destined to become a reality.

Where else but Talladega?

“Talladega is located within a 300-mile radius of a population of 20 million people,” France said, “and it’s stock car racing country. We wanted Talladega because we wanted to take the world’s best racing to the people. That’s why we built the world’s greatest speedway where we did.”

The result was a track that is a tri-oval layout at 2.66 miles in length and banked 33 degrees – both the biggest in NASCAR. Mr. France’s message to fans was simple during the track’s first NASCAR race weekend on Sept. 13-14, 1969 in which Richard Brickhouse was the winner.

“We tried to provide the fastest, safest, most complete racing facility in the sport,” France said at the time, “and we feel like we have anticipated every possible need for the competitors, their crews and the spectators.

“As visitors of Alabama International Motor Speedway and supporters of our great sport of stock car racing you are participating in the beginning of what I think will become the World’s No. 1 automotive showplace. We are happy to be opening the world’s fastest closed Speedway in the heart of Alabama. I think you will agree that this is a beautiful setting for a major sports facility. The people of this area join me in welcoming you.”

And, the same is true today. After 52 years of motorsports history, France’s vision will continue with the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 3 (1 p.m. CDT start), the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Saturday’s Playoffs action will consist of a doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Series (12 Noon CDT start) and the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

Admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, headlined by platinum-selling Dustin Lunch, is FREE to all infield guests, who purchase a ticket to the YellaWood 500. To see all admission options, including the Talladega Garage Experience (includes access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies on Sunday and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane), visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR