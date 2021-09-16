2021 inductees named to Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame

The class of 2021 inductees to the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame has been released and will be formally introduced during induction ceremonies on Sunday, November 7 at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown starting at noon.

For Dorney Park they include 1970 Late Model champion Ed Hunsberger, Sportsman Modified standout Phil Laybourn, Late Model and Sportsman star Bob “Heavy” Scherer and popular winning Late Model racer Bob Becker.

Mahoning Valley Speedway will install Dorothy “Dottie” Beers, a multi-time Powder Puff champion and deemed as the winningest female driver at the track. Well-regarded driver and car owner Keith Kocher. And from Mahoning’s dirt days, multi-time champion Mike Muffley who also competed on the blacktop. Lastly Abe Ahner, who starred in the Late Model division during the early 1970’s and was also part of the dirt era.

Also named to the list under the media are Johnny Long, a distinguished official at both tracks and best known as the voice of Dorney Park plus Kyle Hardner, who was very much involved as public relations at both tracks and served as the statistician.

The annual affair was started by brothers Bob and Dale Snyder. This will mark the 11th edition of the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

As part of the event there will be race cars on display, both restored and present day starting at 10:00 am. The induction of 2021 recipients will start at noon which will be held on the second floor of the museum.

The America On Wheels Museum is located at 5 N. Front Street in Allentown.

MVS PR