INDYCAR athletes to attend driver reception at Tarpy’s Roadhouse ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Many of the big name INDYCAR drivers the fans will see on the track at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend will kick-off the festivities with a driver reception Sept. 16.



Tarpy’s Roadhouse, a member of the Coastal Roots Hospitality family, and a valued partner of WeatherTech Raceway, will host the party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the night before all the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey action begins.



Scheduled drivers include:

Takuma Sato – Part of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team; two-time Indianapolis 500 winner (2017, 2020) and currently 11th in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings thanks to seven top 10 finishes in 2021

Marcus Ericsson – Part of the Chip Ganassi Racing team; currently fifth in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings thanks to three top 5 finishes, including two wins, in 2021

Ed Jones – Races for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan; was the 2017 INDYCAR Series Rookie of the Year and has two top 10 finishes in 2021

Felix Rosenqvist – Competes for Arrow McLaren SP; has two top 10 finishes in 2021

Max Chilton – Competes for Carlin, racing in his fifth season in the NTT INDYCAR Series

Dalton Kellett – Races for A.J. Foyt Enterprises; new to the INDYCAR scene with 22 career starts under his belt

The driver reception will feature autograph and Q&A sessions, as well as food and drink specials. All ages are welcome to come meet some of the stars of the INDYCAR circuit.



The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 17-19, is the penultimate stop for the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2021. The challenging circuit at WeatherTech Raceway offers plenty of action as compelling storylines play out on the road to the Series championship.



But the excitement doesn’t stop on the track, as go-karts and a Ferris Wheel will provide a fun family atmosphere in the Hagerty Marketplace. The whole family can explore the open paddock and experience a pit lane walk prior to the start of the race.



Tickets are on sale at WeatherTechRaceway.com. And for Monterey Country residents, a 25 percent discount on general admission ticket purchases is available prior to midnight on Friday, Sept. 17.



To contact Coastal Roots Hospitality, call (831) 647-1085 or visit www.coastalrootshospitality.com.

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)