NASCAR Cup Series To Return to IMS Road Course in Late July 2022

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will return to The Racing Capital of the World in 2022 for a second shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, July 31.

An NTT INDYCAR SERIES race also will take place on Saturday, July 30 as part of another historic Brickyard Weekend on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

NASCAR Cup Series racing shifted to the IMS road course for the first time in 2021 after 27 consecutive years on the 2.5-mile oval. AJ Allmendinger pulled off a surprising and popular victory for underdog Kaulig Racing in an eventful Verizon 200 at the Brickyard that went to a second overtime and ran 95 laps, 13 more than the scheduled distance, while finishing with a wild scramble for the checkered flag.

“There was no shortage of drama and excitement in the inaugural Cup Series race on the road course, and we are confident the competition will be even more compelling in 2022,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We look forward to once again showcasing the versatility of NASCAR racing at IMS.”

Ticket information for the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be available soon at IMS.com and IMS social channels.

IMS PR