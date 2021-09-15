Dover International Speedway to host “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1, 2022

NASCAR’s top drivers return to Dover International Speedway in 2022 for the 104th time, continuing a tradition at the Monster Mile that began in 1969.

Dover International Speedway will host the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The date was announced today as part of NASCAR’s full announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series ticket holders have the opportunity to renew their Dover seat location now through Nov. 10, 2021. Fans are encouraged to log into their ticket accounts via DoverSpeedway.com to review and renew their seats for the “Drydene 400.”

New customers can start ordering 2022 seats beginning today by visiting DoverSpeedway.com.

The lowest grandstand ticket prices of the 2022 racing season, Dover International Speedway’s Preferred Pricing Period, is available through Nov. 10, 2021. Fans can save almost 50 percent on select seats by purchasing by this deadline.

More packages and offerings will be announced in the coming months. Visit DoverSpeedway.com to register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and more details.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East will be announced at a later date.

“It’s an honor to once again host America’s best drivers at the world’s fastest one-mile oval,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The most loyal fans in NASCAR are already excited about next year’s race and we look forward to more thrilling action at the Monster Mile.”

Dover International Speedway’s 2021 NASCAR tripleheader weekend last May featured a sellout of its limited-capacity grandstand seating for the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race.

Dover International Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Dover International Speedway’s sister track, Nashville Superspeedway, is also scheduled to host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Dover Motorsports PR