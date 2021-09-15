Texas Motor Speedway Announces 2022 Major Events Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway will once again play host to the best motorsports events in the world in 2022, including the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR Playoffs weekends, as well as the NTT INDYCAR Series.

The NASCAR All-Star Race weekend returns to The Great American Speedway for a second season of the best-of-the-best in NASCAR competition at an earlier date on the race schedule. The move to Sun., May 22 from mid-June should make for cooler temperatures for race fans to enjoy new changes to the facility, more entertainment areas, and an exciting infield campground.

Race fans can then sit back, or stand up and cheer, while watching Kyle Larson defend his title against the rest of the All-Star lineup, including the likes of Martin Truex, Jr., Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway will also see a calendar change for 2022. Swapping dates with Speedway Motorsports sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Sun., Sept. 25 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will move from the seventh to the fourth race in the playoffs, the first race in the Round of 12.

Dates for Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races will be announced soon.

The date for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Texas Motor Speedway is thrilled and honored to be able to host these great motorsports and outdoor events,” said Texas Motor Speedway Senior Vice President and General Manager Rob Ramage. “Fans are our No. 1 priority so our primary goal is to provide them with the most exciting and most comfortable experience possible. Whether it’s a NASCAR or INDYCAR event or an outstanding one-of-a-kind event like the Ducks Unlimited Expo, we will continue to add new experiences for our fans to create memories for a lifetime.

“The announcement of our 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series date is coming soon and I’m sure it will be something Texas Motor Speedway race fans will really appreciate.”

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 40 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information on and to purchase season tickets.

Tickets for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race are also on sale now. Save 20 percent with online purchases made through December 1, 2021, with tickets starting at just $28. Click HERE for more information and to purchase 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race tickets.

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 Major Event Schedule

April 8-10 - Ducks Unlimited Expo

May 22 - NASCAR All-Star Race - NASCAR Cup Series

Sept. 25 - Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - NASCAR Cup Series

The 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend begins Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT with the 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, the fourth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The green flag to start the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is scheduled to wave Sunday, Oct. 17, shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.