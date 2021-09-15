NASCAR Cup Series Returns to “The Magic Mile” on July 17

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule includes a July 17 visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS). The 301-lap NCS race will be the 51st running for NASCAR’s premier series at “The Magic Mile.”

“When Aric Almirola clinched a playoff berth by taking home Loudon the Lobster this past summer, it was one of the most exciting races we’ve ever had at ‘The Magic Mile,’” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Race fans have come to expect close finishes, lots of lead changes and beautiful weather when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual visit to New England. We’re already hard at work on improving the fan experience to do it again even bigger and better on July 17, 2022.”

The Cup Series has raced at “The Magic Mile” since 1993. The 2022 event will be the only visit by America’s most popular form of motorsport to the six-state New England region. Details regarding additional races, full weekend schedule and broadcast information for NASCAR’s 2022 event at NHMS will be released at a later date.

Tickets:

Tickets and camping are on sale now at NHMS.com. Adult tickets start at just $49 and tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

