NASCAR to 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Races, Toyota Owners 400 on April 3, 2022 & Federated Auto Parts 400 on Aug. 14, 2022, at Richmond Raceway

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Richmond Raceway will host the Toyota Owners 400 on April 3, 2022 and Federated Auto Parts 400 on Aug. 14, 2022. The 2022 Cup Series race dates will bring the iconic at-track fan experience to the spring and summer for the first time in track history.

“Richmond Raceway has become known for our iconic fan experience at the track from the grandstands to the FanGrounds, so we look forward to the opportunity to welcome fans for our traditional spring and new summer race dates,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “After celebrating our 75th Anniversary season this year, 2022 will be another memorable race season at America’s Premier Short Track.”

Richmond will host its 67th annual spring Cup Series race, Toyota Owners 400, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The spring Cup Series race at Richmond has been held in the month of April since 2011. The track originally hosted April Cup races in 1953, 1956, 1961-1963, 1967, and 1969. Lee Petty won the first-ever Cup race at Richmond on April 19, 1953.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the second consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 9, 2022. For the first time since 1997, NASCAR will make its first stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Richmond. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.

For the first time in track history, Richmond Raceway will host a summer Cup Series race, Federated Auto Parts 400, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The new summer date will offer fans the opportunity to attend the race before the school year begins in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2022 Cup Series tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/schedule.

Richmond Raceway PR