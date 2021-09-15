51st Annual Freedom 76 Weekend Set to Go on Friday Night at Grandview Speedway

The “Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics” is set to happen at Grandview Speedway on Saturday (September 18). With $30K or more going to the winner the 51st Annual Freedom 76 is attracting a lot of attention and is expected to attract a number of visitors to challenge the regulars.

Over the years many well-known talents in the sport have been winners and many well-known known talents have not been able to crack victory lane.

Included as winners over the years are Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch, Stewart Friesen, Craig Von Dohren, Mike Gular, Duane Howard, Meme DeSantis, Fred Rahmer, Ray Swinehart, Kenny Brightbill, Tom Mayberry and others.

Drivers expected to be part of the field of entries include rising star Briggs Danner, Davey Sammons, Ryan Watt, New Yorker Bobby Varin, Billy Pauch Jr., DeSantis, Strunk, Howard, Swinehart, Von Dohren, Gular and many others. It is anyone’s guess as to who will add their name to the winner’s list this time.

For those who can’t make it to the track The Freedom 76 will be available for viewing on Dirt Track Digest (DTD).

Racers are reminded that you must bring your own racing fuel as there is no fuel truck available. There are plenty of Grandview stamped tires available. For rules information contact Ed Scott at 484-239-7583 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The weekend kicks off with the action packed Freedom 38 for Sportsman stock cars paying the winner of the 38-lapper $2,000 on Friday night plus $200 courtesy of Larry and Lisa Yerk Landscaping. Many outsiders are expected to be on hand for this one. And on Friday night Modified racers expecting to take part in the Saturday action can get some practice laps. Racing gets the green at 7:30 p.m.

Sportsman racers can check out the rules at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and main grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $5 and kids under 6 admitted free. Pit admission for Friday is $35 and there is no license required. There is no rain date for this event.

Adult tickets for the Freedom 76 are priced at $40. Youngsters, 6 through 11, will pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission will be $45 with no license required. There are no advance tickets being offered. Rain date for the Freedom 76 is Saturday, September 25.

Saturday will see pit gates open at 9 a.m. with ticket sales starting at 3 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the speedway at the first turn and fourth turn spectator gates to reserve seats with blankets between 9am and 12noon.

Chapel service has been moved outside of main gate area starting at 2:45 p.m. BRING YOUR BLANKET OR CHAIR.

The green flag will fall at 7 p.m. as top Modified racing talents participate in qualifying events, the $1,000 to win GT Radiator Repairs Cash Dash, the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 and top it all off with the 51st edition of the Freedom 76, “The Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”.

The racer gaining the most positions during the 76 laps will receive $760 from Bobby Gunther Walsh In the name of ResQ Natural Supplements---Just Born Candies----Mike&Ike—Hot Tamales as the Hard Charger

THE LYNN HIMES GREAT EFFORT AWARD $100 will go to the highest finishing driver NOT in the top ten in Grandview points.

Popular Pete Knappenberger and his Maddie Pearl group will be entertaining from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the first turn area.

On both nights Gary Balough, winner of hundreds of Modified and Late Model features, will have his most famous Batmobile on display. He will also be autographing copies of his book, “A Checkered Past: My Story, Gary Balough”.

For additional information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook, or 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR