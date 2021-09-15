NASCAR Cup Series to Return to Watkins Glen August 21, 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Watkins Glen International and New York State two weeks later in the summer, taking the green flag on Sunday, August 21, as the sanctioning body today announced the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

“The on-track intensity is going ramp up even more for next year’s race,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “Moving our race to later in August means the drivers will be in desperation mode to secure one of the few remaining chances at the championship. Dreams will be made, and title hopes dashed, on the twists and turns at The Glen.”

The race will be the second-to-last event on the NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, which will conclude the following weekend at Daytona International Speedway to set up the Playoff field of 16 drivers.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series 2022 seasons will be announced in the near future. In addition, start times and television network information for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

The full 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule can be found at nascar.com. Additionally, for more information on the 2022 Cup Series event weekend and remaining 2021 events at The Glen, please visit TheGlen.com

WGI PR