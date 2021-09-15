Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 & YellaWood 500 Return to Traditional Weekends Next Year as NASCAR Announces 2022 Cup Series Schedule

NASCAR today announced the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule that includes Talladega Superspeedway’s two traditional weekends - the GEICO 500 in April and the YellaWood 500 in October.

The 53rd edition of the Talladega springtime classic, GEICO 500, is set for Sunday, April 24, and will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year. While the 2021 YellaWood 500 is just over two weeks away (on Oct. 3), next year’s fall classic will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and will again be the second race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“We are thrilled to have both our GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500 back next year in their traditional spots on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton.” We have fans that come back year after year for race-family reunions and to celebrate both of our NASCAR weekends, and we can’t wait to have them back again in 2022. We look forward to new fans being here and enjoying the greatest entertainment one can imagine, beginning their own race traditions and taking home lifetime memories.”

One part of the entertainment that Crichton refers to is the Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019 to rave reviews. The Talladega Garage Experience gives fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, including being able to be up-close to the NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s” covered Open Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, the opportunity to be a part of Ruoff Victory Lane, and lots more.

Fans wishing to attend the Cup Series races at ’DEGA in 2022 can purchase tickets starting at $75 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Account holders from 2021 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets & camping. For information on the 2022 GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342).

The full 2022 Cup Series schedule can be found at www.nascar.com. Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ’22 seasons will be announced soon. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders - Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin - are the defending champion of the GEICO 500 (2021) and YellaWood 500 (2020), respectively. Keselowski will go for a Talladega sweep in the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Grandstand and tower seating are still available for the tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 2-3, which also includes a Saturday doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A limited number of camping spaces remain available for purchase in the track’s famous infield for guests with self-contained RVs. Those interested in camping possibilities for the weekend are encouraged to act quickly by calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

The full schedule for the upcoming Oct. 2-3 weekend includes:

Sat, Oct. 2 – Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at 12:00 p.m. CDT (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 94 laps

Sat, Oct. 2 – Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT (NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 113 laps

Sun, Oct. 3 – YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1:00 p.m. CDT (NBC, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 188 laps

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR