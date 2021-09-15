NASCAR to Host 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Races, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on April 9, 2022 & Xfinity 500 on Oct. 30, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on April 9, 2022 and Xfinity 500 on Oct. 30, 2022 for its 75th Anniversary season.

“Martinsville has been a short track tradition for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1949, so we look forward to welcoming the best competitors in motorsports back home to Martinsville Speedway for our 75th Anniversary season,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “The Martinsville grandfather clock is one of the most iconic trophies in professional sports, so the battle will continue to be intense in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 under the lights and the Xfinity 500’s battle to set the field for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Martinsville will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 under the lights. This will be the third consecutive season that Martinsville hosts a spring Cup race at night. Martinsville has hosted April Cup races in 1952, 1958, 1960-1969, 1971- 2008, 2011-2013, 2016-2017 and 2021.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the second consecutive season as Richmond Raceway will host a race on April 3, 2022. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.

Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Cup Series for the third consecutive season in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. In a short track battle that can only happen at Martinsville, the race will set the field for the NASCAR Championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway. Martinsville Speedway has hosted a fall Cup race every year since 1949.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 and Xfinity 500 Cup Series race tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/schedule.

Martinsville Speedway PR