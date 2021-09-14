IMSA and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Announce Three-Year Extension

The road west for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship comes early in 2022, as the sports car series and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca agreed to a three-year extension to keep America’s leading sports car series on the Monterey Coast. It also means the championship series returns to its spring dates, which for 2022 are April 29 through May 1.
The relationship between the County of Monterey and IMSA pre-dates the series before the merger of Grand-Am and ALMS. Over the years, some of the most dramatic IMSA races and finishes have occurred at WeatherTech Raceway, all of which led to determining the championship.
“The County of Monterey and our entire business community are genuinely pleased with the continuation of the IMSA series,” commented John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “There is great optimism in the air for a full return of teams, fans and sponsors to our beautiful and welcoming destination. We look forward to carrying on the sports car racing tradition.”
The return to Monterey is welcomed news. “WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is one of the world’s most iconic road courses, and is a favorite stop for many of our stakeholders and competitors,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “The sports car racing heritage at this facility goes back to its earliest days, and we are proud to confirm this extension that will continue to bring our flagship IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and other highly competitive IMSA-sanctioned series to the Monterey Peninsula for another three years.”
Tickets for this weekend’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship are on sale each day with the green flag waving for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The Laguna Seca Recreation Area is fully open and families may enjoy go-karting, a Ferris Wheel and an assortment of activities for all ages. For ticket information, please visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or call the Ticket and Accommodations specialists at 831-242-8200.
The race will also be broadcast live on NBC Sports.
(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)