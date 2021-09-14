Goodguys Rod & Custom Invade No Limits, Texas for 28th Annual Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

More than 2,000 hot rods, customs, classics and muscle cars will invade Texas Motor Speedway Sept. 24-25 when the Goodguys Rod & Custom show makes its third and final stop of 2021 at No Limits, Texas for the 28th annual Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals.

Featured events during the Goodguys weekend include the Goodguys Autocross Series (featuring a 16-car "Big Hoss Shootout”, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, burnout competition, Summit Super Shopping Experience and Swap Meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral.

The Team Texas race car driving school will provide four-lap stock car rides for an additional fee. There’s also a Kids Zone with free arts and crafts, games, prizes and more.

Spectator gates open each day at 8 a.m. and close Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Advance tickets for adults start as low as $18 per day Friday and Saturday, with advance Sunday adult tickets $13. Kids aged 7-12 just $10 per day and free to children six and under.

For complete information on the GoodGuys Cares health and safety guidelines, please click https://good-guys.com/ pdf/cares/GGCares_SLSN21.pdf

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend begins Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT with the 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, the fourth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The green flag to start the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is scheduled to wave Sunday, Oct. 17, shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the Oct. 16-17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com

