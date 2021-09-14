Von Dohren and Gilmore Win Grandiew Titles, Latest Freedom 76 Race Information

For the second straight year and 12th time in his long and storied career Craig Von Dohren has earned the 2021 NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified Championship at Grandview Speedway. And veteran racer Kenny Gilmore has taken the NASCAR T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman title for the first time.

The Modified point battle, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, saw Oley, PA based Von Dohren tally 5103 points with five feature wins to hold off the challenge of Brett Kressley who had earned five wins with 4981 points to finish a close second after having sat on top of the standings for much of the season. Jared Umbenhauer came home third with 4562 tallies based on consistent efforts. Past champion Duane Howard finished fourth having earned 4241 points with Doug Manmiller coming on strong at the end of the season to finish fifth with 4171 counters. There were 56 racers earning points during the 2021 season with 19 point races run.

Kenny Gilmore, who calls Fleetwood, PA home, was the Sportsman point leader for much of the 19 race season and finished on top of the standings with two wins and 3879 points just able to hold off the strong late season challenge by four feature winner Dylan Hoch who earned 3730 points. Third spot went to defending champion Brian Hirthler who grabbed five wins and 3628 points. In fourth was Jimmy Leiby with 3265 tallies followed by Kyle Lilick finishing with 3161 points. There were 70 racers able to earn points in the NASCAR Sportsman.

Ryan Grim took the championship honors in the 602 Sportsman Mini Series, a total of five races, with 1134 points.

Racing action returns to Grandview Speedway on Friday, September 17th when the Freedom 38 Sportsman race offers $2200 to the winner which includes $200 from Larry and Lisa Yerk Landscaping. This race is expected to attract many visitors to test their skills.

Racers taking part in the Friday and Saturday events are reminded that they must bring their own fuel as no fuel truck will be on the grounds. There will be plenty of Grandview stamped tires available. For rules info check in with Ed Scott at 484.239.7583 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Also on Friday night, action starting at 7:30 p.m., the Modified racers planning to participate in the Freedom 76 will be given practice time during the evening’s events.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and main grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $5 and kids under 6 admitted free. Pit admission for Friday is $35 and there is no license required. There is no rain date for this event.

New York Modified standout Bobby Varin, Ryan Watt and a host of many other visitors are expected to be challenging the regulars when the 51st Annual Freedom 76 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18. With $30K plus lap money going to the winner there will be a huge amount of interest in the “Granddaddy of Dirt Modified Classics”.

For those who can’t make it to the track the Freedom 76 will be available for viewing on Dirt Track Digest (DTD).

Adult tickets for the Freedom 76 sell for $40. Youngsters, 6 through 11, on Saturday will pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission will be $45 with no license required. There are no advance tickets being offered. Rain date for the Freedom 76 is Saturday, September 25.

Saturday will see pit gates open at 9 a.m. Ticket windows open at 3:00 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the speedway at the first turn and fourth turn spectator gates to reserve seats with blankets between 9am and 12noon.

Drivers meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Chapel service has been moved outside of main gate area starting at 2:45 p.m. BRING YOUR BLANKET OR CHAIR.

On track action will get started at 7 p.m. as top Modified racing talents participate in qualifying events, the $1,000 to win GT Radiator Repairs Cash Dash, the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 and top it all off with the 51st edition of the Freedom 76, “The Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”.

A large amount of lap money will be divided amongst lap leaders during the big race and the racer gaining the most positions during the 76 laps will receive $760 from Bobby Gunther Walsh in the name of ResQ Natural Supplements---Just Born Candies----Mike&Ike—Hot Tamales as the Hard Charger

THE LYNN HIMES GREAT EFFORT AWARD $100 is presented to the highest finishing driver NOT in the top ten in Grandview points.

Pete Knappenberger and his Maddie Pearl group will be entertaining from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the first turn area.

Both nights Gary Balough, winner of hundreds of Modified and Late Model features, will have his most famous race car on display, the Batmobile. He will also be autographing copies of his book, “A Checkered Past: My Story, Gary Balough”.

Once the Freedom 76 is complete the next event will be Saturday, Sept. 25 with the Outlaw Enduro Series and Vintage Racing, 7 p.m. (This is set as the Freedom 76 rain date if needed)

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series runs their final event of the season on October 16 featuring three 20-lap features for Big Block/358 Modifieds plus Sportsman. 6 p.m. starting time.

On Sunday, October 17, 1 p.m. the Outlaw Enduros and Vintage Racers are in action.

Closing out 2021 will be the Annual Fall Racers Flea Market at 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 7th.

For additional information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook, or 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR