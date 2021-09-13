Food City Fan Zone Stage Set to Entertain Fans During Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Fans who attend the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway will find plenty of entertainment taking place during the weekend at the Food City Fan Zone Stage, located at the BMS North Entrance beside the famed Bristol tower, race officials announced today.



The Food City Fan Zone Stage, hosted by Josh Mancuso with appearances by Jose Castillo, will provide guests with music, driver and celebrity appearances, games, SCC auctions, driver Q&A chats, prizes and so much fun.



Among the scheduled activities include Saturday stage appearances by NASCAR Cup Series drivers William Byron, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola, Josh Bilicki, Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers who will visit the stage on Friday include Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Michael Annett, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Chad Finchum and John Hunter Nemechek. On Thursday, several NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers will visit the stage including Hailie Deegan, Tyler Ankrum, Doug Coby and Parker Kligerman. ARCA Menards series driver Thad Moffitt, the grandson of legend Richard Petty, also will make an appearance on the stage on Thursday. A detailed schedule of driver appearances is below.



To kick things off on Friday, hosts Chris McIntosh and Amy Lynn of the popular show Daytime Tri-Cities on WJHL TV 11 will host their show live from the stage starting at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., Miss Food City, Alexandria Alder, will make a special appearance on the stage. Other celebrities scheduled to appear on stage Friday include country music artist Granger Smith and legendary NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. Later that night, following the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, country artist Tim Dugger will perform a post-race concert that is scheduled to begin at approximately 11 p.m.



On Saturday the stage will open at 11 a.m. with the Barstool Sports Gameday Show. It will be followed by the University of Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech football game on the stage’s big screen, starting at noon. FOX TV personality Michael Waltrip will host a dance contest and NASCAR trivia session at 2 p.m. Sugarlands Shine Moonshiners Digger and JB also will make an appearance on the stage at 4:30 p.m. The Speedway Children’s Charities Auction will close out the stage’s weekend activities starting at 5 p.m.



There are plenty of interactive games planned for fans to participate in during the weekend including Mummy, Frozen T-Shirt, Buggy Obstacle Course, Tissue Box Ping Pong Dance, The Price Is Right, Football Toss, and Cup Stack.



As the air fills with anticipation for the green flag to drop for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN and PRN Radio), with so much at stake in the Cup Series Playoffs, fans will see NASCAR’s best drivers compete in close quarters in pursuit of a coveted victory on the storied short track. You’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator Kyle Busch, Food City Dirt Race winner Joey Logano, three-time Bristol winner Brad Keselowski, defending Night Race winner Kevin Harvick, Bristol All-Star Race winner and defending series champ Chase Elliott, and five-time season winner and regular season champ Kyle Larson, who is still looking for his first BMS Cup victory.



In the Food City 300, NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio). Meanwhile, headliners John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending champ Sheldon Creed will battle for an elimination Playoff race victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 16, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile oval in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



For ticket information, please click here.



FOOD CITY FAN ZONE STAGE SCHEDULE (schedule subject to change)



THURSDAY

1 p.m. Thad Moffitt

2 p.m. Parker Kligerman

4:45 p.m. Doug Coby

5 p.m. Tyler Ankrum

5:30 p.m. Hailie Deegan



FRIDAY

10 a.m. Daytime Tri-Cities live with hosts Chris McIntosh and Amy Lynn

11 a.m. Music and fan games

1 p.m. John Hunter Nemechek

1:30 p.m. Fan games

2 p.m. Chad Finchum and Miss Food City Alexandria Alder

2:30 p.m. Mummy game

3 p.m. Michael Annett, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson

4 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt game

4:30 p.m. Brandon Jones, Granger Smith and Richard Childress

5 p.m. Cup Stack game

5 p.m. Quin Houff

5 p.m. Speedway Children’s Charities Live Auction



SATURDAY

11 a.m. Barstool Sports Gameday Show

12 p.m. Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech football game live on big screen

12:30 p.m. Football toss game

1:30 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt game

2 p.m. Michael Waltrip to host Dance Contest and NASCAR Trivia

2:30 p.m. Erik Jones

3 p.m. Buggy Obstacle Course game

3 p.m. Joey Logano and Josh Bilicki

4 p.m. Tissue Box Ping Pong Dance game

4:15 p.m. Corey LaJoie and William Byron

4:30 p.m. Sugarlands Moonshiners Digger and JB

4:45 p.m. Ryan Newman

5 p.m. Price is Right game

5 p.m. Speedway Children’s Charities Live Auction

5:40 p.m. Aric Almirola

BMS PR