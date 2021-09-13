Bristol Motor Speedway Debuts First Series Of Digital Collectibles On Racedaynft.com To Kick Off During America’s Night Race Week

n celebration of its milestone 60th anniversary, Bristol Motor Speedway debuts the next generation of NASCAR collectibles with a digital series of NFTs to kick off event week for America’s Night Race. 10,000 FREE Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on RaceDayNFT.com, a new fan-focused digital marketplace.
Two additional Bristol Motor Speedway themed NFTs will be released on Thursday, followed by a Winner’s Edition auction on Monday, Sept. 20. The Bristol Motor Speedway series will be Speedway Motorsports’ first collection of digital NFTs for fans to claim, buy, trade and resell at RaceDayNFT.com.
An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible (such as an image or video) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. Bristol Motor Speedway’s debut collection includes the following:
- Free NFT: 10,000 commemorative Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race ticket NFTs, including 500 golden ticket NFTs*, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET for FREE at RaceDayNFT.com. (Limited to one per account.)
- Limited-Edition NFTs: 500 Bristol Motor Speedway Gladiator Sword NFTs will be available at $20 each, Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. (No limits on purchasing.)
- At The Track NFT: 2,500 BMS guests visiting between Sept. 16 - 18 are eligible to claim The Last Great Colosseum FREE NFT via a QR code. Available on property during race weekend only.
- Winner’s Edition NFT: BMS will make 1 of 2 special-edition minted NFTs available following American’s Night Race. The online auction at RaceDayNFT.com begins Monday, Sept. 20 at noon ET through Thursday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. ET. One will be produced for the driver who wins the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race during BMS’s 60th Anniversary season and an identical version will be sold at auction.
Additional digital collections featured on RaceDayNFT.com will showcase upcoming 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races at Speedway Motorsports venues Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. A new collection will be released in the marketplace during each respective race week, driving excitement toward some of NASCAR’s most anticipated playoff events.
In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports has created RaceDayNFT.com, a first-of-its-kind motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans. GigLabs helps enterprise brands build lasting relationships with consumers through NFT strategy, development and building personalized experiences through NFTs. GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform is being used by Speedway Motorsports to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT token design and management, and event services.
To learn more, visit www.RaceDayNFT.com.
*Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race collectible ticket NFTs are NOT good for admission to the Sept. 18 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
