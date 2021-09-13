Bristol Motor Speedway Debuts First Series Of Digital Collectibles On Racedaynft.com To Kick Off During America’s Night Race Week

n celebration of its milestone 60th anniversary,

Bristol Motor Speedway

debuts the next generation of NASCAR collectibles with a digital series of NFTs to kick off event week for America’s Night Race. 10,000 FREE Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on

RaceDayNFT.com

, a new fan-focused digital marketplace.



Two additional Bristol Motor Speedway themed NFTs will be released on Thursday, followed by a Winner’s Edition auction on Monday, Sept. 20. The Bristol Motor Speedway series will be Speedway Motorsports’ first collection of digital NFTs for fans to claim, buy, trade and resell at

RaceDayNFT.com

.



An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible (such as an image or video) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. Bristol Motor Speedway’s debut collection includes the following: