Glenski, Linker Split Late Model Twins At Florence

Ryan Glenski and Matt Linker split Twin 40-lappers for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock cars Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway.

After starting from the pole in race one, Linker jumped out to the lead but was overtaken by Glenski on lap three. The two went back-and-forth with Linker going back out front on lap 21, before Glenski fought back to take the lead for the final time one lap later. Glenski led the rest of the way for his third win of the season over Linker, 2021 track champion Matt Cox, Casey Kelley, and RA Brown.

For race two, the top seven finishers were inverted putting Kade Brown and Justin Milliken on the front row. Milliken stumbled on the start, allowing Kelley to make it three-wide for the lead entering turn one. Kelley would lead until lap 10 when RA Brown moved to the front. RA Brown continued to lead until lap 31 when he and Linker slammed doors on the frontstretch. Linker went on to lead the rest of the way for his first win of the season over RA Brown, Glenski, Cox, and K. Brown.

Talon Gallimore survived a wild race to win his second Charger division race of 2021. It all started when front row starters Ricky Locklair, Jr. and Averitt Lucas spun in turn one and collected Archie Adams, Sr. Gallimore assumed the lead from there and would continue to pace the field when the caution waved on lap 13 when Brian Owens spun off turn three. Gallimore led the rest of the way for his second win of the season over Michael Grooms, track champion Archie Adams, Jr., Averitt Lucas, and Brendan Lee.

SuperTruck champion Strom Altman led flag-to-flag for his sixth win of the season. Rounding out the top five were Cody Kelley, Neal Grant, Clay Thomas, and Adam Fulford.

AJ Sanders and Kevin Jackson traded the lead back-and-forth before Sanders took control with 11 laps to go and led the rest of the way for his eighth Mini Stock race of 2021. Sanders also captured the track championship with the win followed by Jeffrey Kummer, Kevin Jackson, Truett Miranda, and Corey Singleton.

The Street Stocks returned and Ricky Locklair, Jr. brought home the win after a great battle with second place finisher Gary Ledbetter. Following Locklair and Ledbetter at the finish were Wayne Locklair, JR Moore, and Robert Filipiak.

After points leader Drake Williamson was eliminated in a first lap crash, Jacob O’Neal fought his way through the field to fight from behind for the Allison Legacy Series win and track championship. Following O’Neal at the finish were David Smith, Richard Parker, Parker Davis, and Easton Brewer.

Josh Speas passed Mitchell Thompson on lap 12 to win the Legends feature over Jaiden Bowling, Damon Burdette, and Sean McElearney. Greg Tumbleston held off Howard Leonard, Jr. for the Thunder & Lightening win, and Riley Music was the Bandolero winner.

FMS PR