NASCAR Weekend Brings Opportunities for SCC-Bristol to Raise Money for Local Children in Need

As NASCAR fans prepare to arrive at The Last Great Colosseum for next weekend’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) is gearing up for another big race weekend to help raise money for local children.



SCC-Bristol will host numerous fundraising opportunities throughout the race week to benefit thousands of kids throughout the Appalachian Highlands region. Some of SCC's opportunities include the Memorabilia Live Auctions, SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker's Construction Services, 50/50 Raffle and the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Hardee’s and First Horizon Bank.



“We always look forward to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend with great anticipation because it is consistently one of our biggest fundraising opportunities,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children's Charities' Bristol chapter. “We are so blessed to be able to host these special events that will help us raise money for local children in need. We couldn’t do it without the support of our race fans and we have to thank them so much for their generosity.”



The week of SCC charity events kicks off on Monday, Sept. 13 with the 24th annual SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker's Construction Services at the nearby Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville, Tenn. Player registration begins at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun tournament start at Noon. A team of four, including hole sponsorship, is $825. For more information on partnerships or to sign up for the tournament, please call SCC's Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975.



Fans can have an up-close and personal experience with the World’s Fastest Half-Mile during the popular Laps for Charity presented by A.O. Smith. The event will be held on the Speedway’s .533-mile all-concrete high-banked oval on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m. This fan-favorite event gives you the opportunity to drive your car, van or truck on the iconic track. The cost for a 10-lap session is $50 per vehicle. All participants, including driver and passengers, must register online and print and complete the waiver and release form by midnight on Sept. 14. Participants must present their waiver and release form during check-in, which will close 30 minutes prior to the start time. If you have not arrived and checked in by 5:30 p.m., you will not be able to take laps. Late arrivals will not be allowed to participate.



Several events will happen each day of the race weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 16-Saturday, Sept. 18 including Live Memorabilia Auctions at the Food City FanZone Stage.



The 50/50 Raffle also will be available each day of the event. For just $10 a ticket, race fans could win up to $100,000 in the 50/50 Raffle. Tickets will be sold on-property outside the gates and also on concourse level of the track. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, however the winner does not have to be present to win.



During Thursday’s doubleheader with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and the Bush’s Beans 200, Friday’s Food City 300 and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, race fans are encouraged to donate their loose change during the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Hardee’s and First Horizon Bank. During the early stages of the race, SCC volunteers will pass around the red buckets through the grandstands for collection. Fans can also donate digitally by texting “Kidswin” to 44321.



For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ bristol.

BMS PR