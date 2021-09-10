The Hope Mortgage Night at Grandview Will Produce Nascar Champions on Saturday

Excitement will abound on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway. The NASCAR T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman championships will be decided and that will provide edge of the seat action. And The Hope Mortgage Team is providing a great fireworks show to go along with the fireworks sure to be produced by the racers on the track.

Thanks to Hope Mortgage there will be many cash awards. Topping the list of awards will be $1,000 going to the winner of the 30-lap Modified feature making for a total of $3,800 including track prize money and $300 from T.P.Trailers of Limerick, PA.

The winner of the 25-lap Sportsman feature will receive $1,000 from the Hope Team along with the regular prize money and $200 from T.P.Truck Equipment for a first place offering of $1,800.

Heat winners in each division of competition on the Hope Mortgage Team Championship Night will receive money based on the number of qualifying events run.

Each division will have a Hard Luck award of $250 while the Hard Charger in each division will take home an extra $250.

And five non-qualifiers in each division, randomly selected, will receive $100 of the Hope Mortgage Team money.

Coming on Friday, September 17 7:30 p.m. is the Freedom38 for Sportsman plus Modifieds practicing. There is no rain date. Both nights Gary Balough, winner of hundreds of Modified and Late Model features, will have his most famous race car on display, the Batmobile. He will also be autographing copies of his book, “A Checkered Past: My Story, Gary Balough”.

Saturday, September 18 7 p.m. 51st Annual Freedom 76 for Modifieds paying $30,000 to win—Chapel service has been moved outside of main gate area starting at 2:45 p.m. BRING YOUR BLANKET OR CHAIR. Entry blanks for this event can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the rules and forms section. Rain date is Saturday, September 25.

The Freedom 76 will be available on Dirt Track Digest.

In the first turn pavilion area Pete Knappenberger and his Madie Pearl Band will be entertaining fans from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

THIS WEEKEND will give those interested the last chance to purchase lap and qualifying event sponsorships for the 51st Annual Freedom 76. For info contact Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286

Full info on the weekend of racing, including camping information, is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR