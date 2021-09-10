Chayce Beckham Concert Highlights Loud & Proud Pre-Race Show During Nascar Playoffs Weekend

Rising country music newcomer and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham will perform as part of the Loud & Proud Pre-Race Show presented by The Dallas Morning News prior to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs race Oct. 17 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Beckham and his band will perform live beginning at 11 a.m. CT on the pre-race stage located at the start/finish line of The Great American Speedway.

Race fans can watch the concert from the comfort of their grandstand seat or get up close with the purchase a Track Pass. The Track Pass credential includes access to stand on the track for the concert as well as driver introductions. The cost is $59 and must be accompanied by a race ticket. Texas Motor Speedway season ticket holders will receive a free Track Pass. Pit access is not included.

The life and career of the Season 19 winner of American Idol has gone full vertical since he was crowned on May 23, 2021. Beckham’s debut song, the semi-autobiographical “23,” debuted that month and quickly earned the top spot on both the iTunes Country and all genre charts. The Southern California native and former heavy machine operator has since moved to Nashville where he is recording his debut album for 19 Recordings in partnership with BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records.

The 24-year-old cites artists including Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Kolton Moore & The Clever few as influences for his songwriting. American Idol host and superstar Katy Perry said his signature gravelly voice sounds like “the heart of America.”

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend begins Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT with the 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, the fourth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The green flag to start the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is scheduled to wave Sunday, Oct. 17, shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

TICKETS:

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.