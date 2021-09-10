Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter to Host Laps for Charity Event September 18

Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter’s Laps for Charity will provide the opportunity for good humans of every walk of life to turn laps at Texas Motor Speedway in their own vehicles to benefit local children in need on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Participants will experience the thrill of driving around the 1.5-mile world-renowned speedway oval from 5-9 p.m. A $50 donation provides three laps on track and all proceeds going to Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter. Pre-registration is required.

Exclusive VIP Laps (sold out) will take place from 5-6 p.m. and General Admission Laps will take place from 6-9 p.m.

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older, and passengers must be at least six years of age. Safety belts must be worn by all occupants. All vehicles must be street legal. The Texas Motor Speedway pace car will set the speed limit. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ texas for more information and to register.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the Oct. 16-17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

TMS PR