Northeast asphalt racing legend John "Peepers" Yerger passes

One of the great legends of eastern Pennsylvania short track asphalt racing, John “Peepers” Yerger, passed away. Mr. Yerger was 91-years old.

Peepers, as he was best known, was always identified by his signature No. 77 and 777 Modified stock cars that were so prominent at Dorney Park Speedway, Evergreen Raceway and Mahoning Valley Speedway.

He was a gutsy driver who had the ability to get the absolute most from his equipment. His knowledge of both engine and chassis set-ups from the days of the coupes to the contemporary cars of today enabled him to always be a front runner and likewise a winner.

His career began in the late 1950’s at Allentown’s Dorney Park Speedway where he won his first race in 1963. He was triumph in the early ‘70’s at Mahoning Valley and also took victories at Evergreen Raceway, his last happening there in 1978. Peepers is one of only 17 drivers to have won at all three of the aforementioned tracks, winning a combined 17 times which also included the 1978 championship at Evergreen.

As a car owner he enjoyed great success with a slew of top talents wheeling his trademark No. 77 and No. 777 cars including such icons as Mario Andretti, the Markovic brothers John and Terry, Ronnie Dunstan and Eric Kocher to name a few.

In 2015 he was inducted into the Dorney Park/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame. And, when Mahoning Valley introduced the Hall of Fame Series in 2020, Peepers was the first driver to be honored with a tribute event. The race was won by Jimmy Blewett.

Over the years he remained a fixture at Mahoning where he was a weekly attendee thanks to good friend Don “Chowder” Bauder who made it a point to bring him to the track each week including earlier this season before he took ill.

A true legend among the many greats of this region, Peepers played a significant role in the storied history of this area’s asphalt racing and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace Peepers.

MVS PR