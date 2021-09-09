Home Run Offer: Everyone is a Winner with Special Talladega Superspeedway/Atlanta Braves Ticket Package Combo

Talladega Superspeedway is teaming up with the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves to offer a special package that includes a ticket to the Talladega Superspeedway YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 3, PLUS a ticket to a Braves game down the stretch in 2021!

The incredible value package is just $69 and includes the following:

A Reserved Seat in the Lincoln Grandstand near Turn 4 for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue, during the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs





A Home Run Porch ticket (beyond outfield between left and right center) for a Braves matchup between September 10 and October 2 at the Braves’ Major League Baseball facility – Truist Park – in Atlanta, GA.



The package announcement coincided with Tuesday’s “Chase Elliott Night” during the Braves’ home game against the Washington Nationals. Elliott, a longtime Braves fan who has a special place in his heart for Talladega Superspeedway, is from nearby Dawsonville, GA (just 2 ½ hours away from Talladega, AL). The reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion and three-time Most Popular Driver was victorious at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in spring of 2019 during the GEICO 500. He is one of the 16 drivers who are the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and currently sits 10th.

To learn more and to secure your Talladega/Braves ticket package, simply log onto www.braves.com/Talladega. The Braves tickets are based on availability, so fans are urged to lock in their seats early to get their preferred game date.

After the purchase of the ticket package, customers should be on the lookout for an email from Talladega Superspeedway that will include a link to access your digital race ticket(s) to the YellaWood 500. The Atlanta Braves ticket is mobile and can be accessed via the MLB Ballpark App or at Braves.com/myaccount using the same email address used to purchase the package.

The Braves currently hold a 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Denny Hamlin is the defending champion of the YellaWood 500. Brad Keselowski is the track’s latest NASCAR Cup Series winner in the April GEICO 500.

The YellaWood 500 will be the culmination of a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, which also features a duo of races on Saturday, Oct. 2 with the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The action begins at Noon CDT.

Admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, headlined by platinum-selling Dustin Lunch, is FREE to all infield guests, who purchases a ticket to the YellaWood 500. To see all admission options, including the Talladega Garage Experience (includes access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies on Sunday and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane), visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

