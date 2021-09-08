$50,000 to Win Super Late Model Dirt Race Highlights Texas Dirt Nationals Finale

The dirt-flying, nonstop action on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track is showcased Sept. 13-18 with the Texas Dirt Nationals highlighted by the $50,000-to-win Super Late Model crown jewel.

The area’s best dirt track racers in Outlaw Modifieds, Texas Modifieds, Southern Limited Modifieds, Eco Modifieds, Factory Stock, Stock, Outlaw Street Stock, Hornets, Dwarf Cars and Super Late Models will battle all week long on the famed four-tenths-mile Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, marking the largest event to be held at the facility in history

It all comes down to six nights of on-track action to determine champions in 10 categories. It’s all about practice on Monday (Sept. 13), then qualifying Tuesday through Thursday (Sept. 14-16) and the main events Friday and Saturday (Sept. 17-18). Friday night will feature the $10,000-to-win Super Late Models and $25,000-to-win Outlaw Modifieds. Saturday’s feature will be the $50,000-to-win Super Late Model race. Over $500,000 in cash prize are on the line!

Information on tickets, parking, camping and entry is available at www.texasdirtnationals.com .

No outside food or beverage is allowed. Clear bags are allowed and are subject to inspection by security officials and can be no larger than 14” X 14” X 14”. Binoculars, scanners and cameras are allowed inside the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

All of the XR Events from the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track are streamed on raceXR.plus and the raceXR+ Apps, available on a number of devices, under the Monthly Subscription.

TICKETS:

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.