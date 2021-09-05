Matt Quade Scores Second Pro Late Model Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Lipscombe, Brooks returned to Victory Lane, and Lance Grady Grabs Career First Modified Win

Matt Quade of Avenue, VA, grabbed the lead on the opening lap and led flag to flag to score his second Victory Lap Pro Late Model win of the season. With only one caution on lap 4 Quade kept a steady pace in front of the battle for second between Chuck Bowie, Justin Williams, and Jeremy Pilkerton. With the action behind him, Quade cruised to the win.

"The car drove the best it has driven all year; I can't thank my dad and crew for all the work they put on this car; I could drive it anywhere it needed to go," commented Quade in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane.

Justin Williams of Concord, VA, was crowned the 2021 Victory Lap Pro Late Model Champion. His third division championship in a row.

"We had a great year considering the caliber of talent we have here (Virginia Motor Speedway0, I can't think my crew for all the work they put into this week end and week out," commented Williams when asked about his championship season.

No one has ever gone undefeated, that is until Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA, parked his #71 in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane for the seventh time in a row. This victory did not come easy, though, as Lipcombe got caught up in a wreck on the opening lap. That sent him to the rear for the restart. Several cautions helped Lipscombe work through some of the slower traffic. On a lap 9 restart, Tim Shelton worked inside Tyler Shipp for the lead, with Lipscombe following to second. On the following lap, Lipscombe took the lead from Shelton. A caution on lap 25 closed the field up on the leader's tail. On the restart, Shelton gave Lipscombe a boot heading into turn 1, allowing Shelton to take the lead. On the next lap Lipscombe would take back the lead from Shelton. Over the next three laps, the two raced side-by-side until Lipscombe took control out of the final corner to score the victory and remain undefeated. Rounding out the top five were Shelton, Tyler Shipp, Matt Ashworth, and Matt Meads.

Davis Lipscombe was crowned the 2021 Truckin Thunder Sportsman Champion.

In the Budweiser Modified feature, Austin Holcombe jumped out to the lead with working his way to second. From lap 10 to lap 15 Holcombe and Arnold were working their way through traffic. Then, on lap 17, Daniel Parker got into the side of Arnold, sending both to the infield. Once back under green, Holcombe would be lead every lap of the remaining 13 laps for what looked like the win. But a disqualification handed the win to Lance Grady, his career first win. Rounding out the top five were Jeff Solinger, Ryan Toole, Josh Harris, and Chase Butler.

Chase Butler of Mechanicsville, VA, was crowned the 2021 Budweiser Modified Champion. Butler scored two wins, 7 top 5's, and 7 top 10's.

In the Collision One Limited Stock Car 25 lap feature Johnny Brooks grab the lead on the opening lap and never looked back. Once out front Brooks kept a comfortable distance between himself and second place. On lap 6, point leader Brian Maxey and James Givens got together in turn 3 to bring out the caution and sending them to the rear of the field. Over the remaining 19 laps, Brooks would cruise out to a comfortable lead, one he would not relinquish. Rounding out the top five were Brian Maxey, Raymond Harper, Jay Seward, and James Givens.

Brian Maxey of King George, VA, was crowned the 2021 Collision One Limited Stock Car Champion.

With the speedway's season over we will switch gears over to the state-of-art mud bog facility we call "The Pit" to host the 17th annual Run A Muck Mud Bog on Saturday, October 2nd. Even divisions od mud maniacs will be competing in front of the MAVTV cameras, with the Meg Trucks getting a beefed-up purse that is sure to attract some of the best drivers on the East Coast. We will also have the kids Power Wheel races again that will have two divisions Box Stock and Unlimited. For more info please visit www.thepitatvms.com. More information will be released over the next couple weeks.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and Hampton Roads.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule of Virginia Motor Speedway's 2021 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway , and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

RACE NIGHT RESULTS FOR TRUCKIN THUNDER CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021:

Victory Lap Pro Late Models (35 Laps): 1. 47-Matt Quade[1]; 2. 14C-Chuck Bowie[5]; 3. 2W-Justin Williams[6]; 4. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[3]; 5. 38-Nicolas Love[9]; 6. 08-Ray Love Jr[7]; 7. 09-Brad Rigdon[10]; 8. 37-Bud Stinson[8]; 9. 77S-Ronnie Sissney[2]; 10. 2J-Larry Jackson[13]; 11. 23-Josh Canipe[12]; 12. 0-Chase Burrow[14]; 13. 10-Matt Ashworth[16]; 14. 29H-Vaughan Haywood[15]; 15. 7-Curtis Hughes[11]; 16. 38B-Billy Hubbard[4]

Fast Qualifier: Justin Williams – 18.674 seconds

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (30 laps): 1. 71-Davis Lipscombe[8]; 2. 55-Tim Shelton[3]; 3. 25-Tyler Shipp[2]; 4. 10-Matt Ashworth[5]; 5. 23-Matt Meads[7]; 6. 9-Steve Causey[1]; 7. 92-Kacey Gordon[6]; 8. 22-Michael Hayes[10]; 9. 89-Rob Jenkins[13]; 10. 76-John Morgan[12]; 11. 57-Robert Miller[16]; 12. 00-David Lane[15]; 13. 01-Tommy Upshaw[11]; 14. 43H-Holley Weiss[9]; 15. 92S-Todd Meredith[14]; 16. 16-Brett Adkins[4]; 17. 30-Joe Millen[17]

Fast Qualifier: Davis Lipscombe – 22.015 seconds

Budweiser Modifieds (30 laps): 1. 48-Lance Grady[8]; 2. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[13]; 3. 84-Ryan Toole[1]; 4. 43-Josh Harris[7]; 5. 11-Chase Butler[5]; 6. 4-Doug Penny[9]; 7. 44-Stephen Bryant[18]; 8. 16-David Kendall[16]; 9. 14-Samuel Lamborgini[15]; 10. 75-Kelly Barricks[19]; 11. 40-Brent Bordeaux[12]; 12. 1ST-Bret Hamilton[10]; 13. 99W-Chris Arnold[4]; 14. 10-Daniel Parker[3]; 15. 21J-Curtis Mason[17]; 16. 72-Stephanie Johnston[20]; 17. (DNS) 36G-Brandon Galloway; 18. (DNS) 55-Jason Sage; 19. (DQ) 8A-Austin Holcombe[2]; 20. (DQ) 6-Ryan Ayers[11]

Fast Qualifier: Chris Arnold – 19.482 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Cars (25 laps): 1. 7-Johnny Brooks[6]; 2. 5-Brian Maxey[5]; 3. 55-Raymond Harper[2]; 4. 88-Jay Seward[3]; 5. 8-James Givens[4]; 6. 41-Cory Bradley[7]; 7. 14-Brandon Bowler[12]; 8. 9-Justin Pullen[9]; 9. 4-Randy Hutchens[10]; 10. 30-Zac Elliott[16]; 11. 37-Mike Harris[14]; 12. 01-Trent Clemans[8]; 13. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[1]; 14. 43-Alex Butler[11]; 15. 18-John Hankins Jr[15]; 16. 21-Jacob Buie[13]; 17. 07-Dylan Taylor[20]; 18. 05-Joe Fancher[21]; 19. 10-Ernie Dettbarn[17]; 20. 08-Chad Champion[18]; 21. 59-Carl Hazelwood[19]

Fast Qualifier: Johnny Brooks – 22.957 seconds

VMS PR