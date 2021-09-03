Annual Drive For Life Blood Drive Presented by Delta Air Lines held at AMS on Sept. 10

Lifesaving blood donations will be collected on Friday, September 10, in the third annual Drive For Life Blood Drive Presented by Delta Air Lines.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, the American Red Cross, and Delta have partnered together to host the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.

The number of appointments is limited and interested donors are encouraged to secure a donation time that works for them as soon as possible. Appointments can be made using the Blood Donor App or by going to RedCrossBlood.org and using sponsor code “DeltaATL”. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood. Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19. Face masks are required inside the donation site.

All presenting donors will receive a free Drive for Life t-shirt, a coupon (via email) from Sport Clips for a free haircut, and entry into a drawing to win one of two $50 gift cards. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.

AMS PR