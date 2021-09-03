Trent Williams Heads to Central Arizona Speedway This Saturday and Sunday

Trent Williams returns to Sprint Car action this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th, and 5th, in the Central Arizona Speedway Sprint Car Series. Both races will take place at the Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande. It will be his first time back in the cockpit since July 10th.

This weekend’s events will be races number seven and eight this year for the 2014 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Sprint Car champion. Unlike many other racers, his schedule is varied, and Williams picks and chooses where he wants to compete. In his first six races this year, he has participated in five different series! They include 360s with the Central Arizona Speedway Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and the Ventura Racing Association. He has also raced his 410 sprint car in the Barona Speedway open competition class. The only organization he has raced with more than one time is the USAC/CRA 410 Sprint Cars. However, that will change this weekend when he hits the track for the second and third time with the Central Arizona group.

His best result thus far in 2021 came on the Barona Speedway ¼ mile dirt oval in San Diego County when Williams won the main event on May 1st. One month later in the USAC West Coast Series at the beach side Ventura Raceway, he placed fourth in the main event.

This weekend's journey across the desert will be the second of the year for the Apple Valley, California resident to compete at the track that is located about 45 minutes south of Phoenix. When Williams was there to open the 2021 season on April 4th, he won his heat race on the 3/8-mile-high banked oval. After starting sixth in the main event, he dropped back as far as ninth, before coming all the way back to challenge for fourth . However, his right front steering arm broke, dropping him to an 11th place finish.

On Labor Day weekend 2020, the driver known as “T-Dub” also did the doubleheader at Central Arizona Speedway. On the first night he started 20th in the main event, passed 10 cars and finished 10th. The second night he was in eighth place when he was clobbered by another driver and knocked out of the race.

Fans wanting to watch Williams in person this weekend can find the Central Arizona Speedway at 512 N 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, AZ (85194). Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. both days with racing at 7:00. Central Arizona Speedway is a cash only facility. The track website is http://centralarizonaspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (520) 709-0718.

After this weekend’s races in Arizona, Williams will be competing closer to home when the USAC/CRA Series returns to Perris Auto Speedway in Riverside County on Saturday, September 25th. He will follow that up with a race at the Barona Speedway on October 2nd.

Trent Williams PR