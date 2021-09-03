Darlington Raceway & NASCAR Kids Host Blessings in a Backpack Event at Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum

Before the roar of the engines sound at Darlington Raceway, track staff and volunteers gathered at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum today for a packing event with Blessings in a Backpack. 300 backpacks provided by NASCAR Kids were packed to benefit the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR.

“Race weekends are known for the fun and excitement at the track, but it is also a time to give back to our community,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We are honored to work with Blessings in a Backpack who does amazing work serving communities to help end childhood hunger across the country. Thanks to NASCAR Kids for donating the backpacks that will benefit our local Boys & Girls Club.”

Today’s packing event was the second Darlington Raceway event to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. The first event was Track Laps for Charity on Aug. 21. For a donation of $20 per car, fans drove three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame to support Blessings in a Backpack and Darlington Shares.

“We are excited and honored to partner again with our friends at Darlington Raceway and NASCAR Kids to help feed children in the local community,” said Beth Bush, director of athletic partnerships for Blessings in a Backpack. “Especially now, with more children than ever considered to be food insecure, packing bags of weekend nutrition for the local boys and girls club at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum is an excellent example of how the community shows support for kids and families in need.”

As a leader in the movement to end childhood hunger, Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across the United States who might otherwise go hungry. With over 13 million children experiencing food insecurity, one in six children may be struggling with access to food. To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack and get involved in your community, visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org.

NASCAR Kids is a program designed to help kids learn all about the world of NACAR through unique science, technology and innovation-inspired content. NASCARKids.com is the program’s free digital hub featuring exclusive NASCAR videos, games and activities created especially for kids. NASCAR Kids believes children learn best when they’re having fun, so educational information paired with the fun of NASCAR challenges children to think, learn and have fun all at the same time. Kids 12 and under can join the NASCAR Kids Club with parental support at www.nascarkids.com/kids-club- subscribe.

In April, NASCAR announced a multiyear partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit’s mission of enabling and enriching the lives of young people. As the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR, Boys & Girls Clubs of America works with NASCAR and industry stakeholders like Darlington Raceway to engage youth and teens across the country with NASCAR content and experiences. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and support its mission with donations, visit BGCA.org.

The Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum and NMPA Hall of Fame will be open for race fans to explore the storied history of the track Too Tough To Tame. Museum is open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Museum admission is free with a race ticket or $7.50 for adults, $5.00 for military and FREE for kids under the age of 12. For more information, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/ museum.

Darlington Raceway PR