Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Visitors Will be Required to Purchase Porsche Event Ticket Sept. 10 – 12

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host the 2021 Porsche Streetcar Together Fest from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, and all visitors to the Speedway – including Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum visitors – must possess an IMS gate admission ticket or Porsche event credential.

Tickets for the family-friendly Porsche event start at $40 and can be purchased here at IMS.com . Tickets and credentials for the Porsche Streetcar Together Fest do not include admission to the IMS Museum; regular Museum admission fees will also apply. The Museum parking lot will be available for Museum gets to park.

Along with the many activities available at the Porsche event, visitors should plan to visit the IMS Museum and enjoy our featured exhibit, “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press,” along w ith our tribute to legendary team owner and promoter Andy Granatelli, “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by Motoring Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.”

The normal IMS Museum access and parking will resume on Monday, Sept. 13.

For information on IMS Museum ticket prices, memberships, current and permanent exhibits and news, visit imsmuseum.org or call the Museum at 317-492-6784 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.