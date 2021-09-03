Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation & Pull’R Holding Company Build Hope for Eevie

Today, Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation and Pull’R Holding Company united before the Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery to build a playset and surprise a four-year-old cancer patient and her family.

Eevie, who is battling pre-B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was entertained with a full day of activities. The family was taken to breakfast at her favorite restaurant followed by a trip to Lynches River State Park for a morning of adventure. After a lunch filled with pizza and games, Eevie returned to her home for a surprise she will never forget.

“It may be race week, but there is always time to share kindness in our community,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We hope the playset will bring lots of memorable moments for her family, but today she touched all of our hearts as she shared her joy for life with us. Our entire Darlington Raceway family will be praying for young Eevie as she looks to come out a winner in her battle against cancer.”

The playset build was a partnership between The NASCAR Foundation, Darlington Raceway and Pull’R Holding Company in celebration of The NASCAR Foundation’s 15th anniversary. It’s one of 15 playset builds for kids with cancer that’s taking place in NASCAR racing communities across the country this summer and fall.

“Building hope and fun for kids in need is what The NASCAR Foundation is all about. And it's days like today that will warm you heart,” said The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director Nichole Krieger. “We want to thank Darlington Raceway and Dead On Tools for helping us welcome Eevie into our NASCAR family.”

The playset build was sponsored by Pull’R Holding Company, the parent company of Dead On Tools, who is an official partner as the Official Tool Belt of Darlington Raceway. Dead On Tools is also an entitlement partner at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250, which is the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race, on Saturday, Oct. 30. Dead On Tools is also the Official Hand Tool & Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway.

“This is what it’s all about”, said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager for Pull’R Holding Company. “Eevie and her family are true warriors and we hope this playset helps her continue to spread the love and joy she has that we all so clearly saw today. It is a true honor to be a part of this build for Eevie!”

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation and how you can get involved in your race community, visit NASCARfoundation.org. For more information on Dead On Tools and its best-in-class products, visit deadontools.com.

Darlington Raceway PR