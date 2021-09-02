17TH Annual Run-A-Muck Mud Bog, Mud Sling Set for Saturday, Oct. 2ND at The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway

The biggest mud bog in The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway's history is set for Saturday, October 2nd. To say that officials are excited and anxiously awaiting the running of the 17th Annual Run-A-Muck Mud Bog and Mud Sling presented by Atlantic Broadband and WhosYourDriver.org would be an understatement. The competitors are all ready to let it all hang out and showcase some of the best mud bogging on the East Coast in front of the cameras of MAVTV.

MAVTV will be on hand to film the day's events for up to four (4) Lucas Oil On the Edge shows. This broadcast will give our competitors a chance to show their stuff in front of a national audience. But, of course, that means we need to have you, the fan in attendance, to show the rest of the world that mud bogging in Virginia is King.

There will be eleven classes of "Mud Maniacs" in action ranging from super stock to unlimited with cash payouts in all 11 divisions. Competitors are encouraged to visit www.thepitatvms.com for the rules packages and payouts.

The Unlimited X Tractor and Obstacle X divisions will once again run a short course for time. Plans are to make a few changes to the course before October 2nd. Officials are working on a huge purse for the mega truck portion of the event to attract some of the biggest names in the business to The Pit.

Not only will fans get to see hordes of trucks splashing through the 200 foot Mud Bog pit, but they will also get the opportunity to see some of the region's best Mud Dragsters covering the 200 foot Mud Sling pit in under three seconds.

Gates and registration will open at 9 am with single eliminations for Super Stock A, B; Modified A (Small tire), B (Big Tire), Unlimited Bog, Unlimited X Tractor, Pro Modified A, Pro Modified B, and X, XX classes beginning at noon. Registration and inspection for all classes will end at 11:30 pm. Rules for each class are now available at www.thepitatvms.com.

Competitors should visit www.thepitatvms.com to print off draw sheets and driver information sheets that must be filled out before going through for inspection.

Additional sponsorship for the Run-A-Muck Mud Bog is provided by Atkins Petroleum & Propane, After Hours Fabrication, Collision One, Gary's Transmission and Truckin Thunder. If you would like to be a sponsor please contact Dave Seay at 804-357-7223 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Pit at VMS is located on the grounds of Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway and is situated on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

To learn more about The Pit Virginia Motor Speedway and the 17th Annual Run-A-Muck Mud Bog, Mud Sling fans may call the Speedway office at (804) 758-1VMS or visit the bog's website at www.thepitatvms.com.

