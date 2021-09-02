Grandview Presents 51st Annual Freedom 76 for Modifieds Offering $30k to Win September 18

The excitement is continuing to build at Grandview Speedway for two big nights of auto racing action, September 17 and 18, at the popular banked clay oval topped by the 51st Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic that rewards the winner with $30,000 plus lap money on Saturday night. This race is expected to attract many of the top names in dirt track Modified racing.

Last year’s winner Jeff Strunk, now an eight time winner, picked up more than $30,000. Duane Howard is a five time winner. Craig Von Dohren has earned a victory five times in the classic that was first run in 1971. Billy Pauch Sr. is a six time winner. Other winners over the years include Mike Gular, Stewart Friesen, Meme DeSantis and Ray Swinehart.

The weekend kicks off with the action packed Freedom 38 for Sportsman stock cars paying the winner of the 38-lapper $2,000 This race is also expected to attract many visitors to test their skills.

Also on Friday night, action starting at 7:30 p.m., the Modified racers planning to participate in the Freedom 76 will be given practice time during the evening’s events.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and main grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $5 and kids under 6 admitted free. Pit admission for Friday is $35 and there is no license required. Modified racers planning to practice will be charged a pit fee.

Tickets for the Freedom 76 will sell for $40. Youngsters, 6 through 11, on Saturday will pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission will be $45 with no license required. There are no advance tickets being offered.

Saturday will see pit gates open at 9 a.m. Ticket windows open at 3:00 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the speedway at the first turn and fourth turn spectator gates to reserve seats with blankets between 9am and 12noon.

On track action will get started at 7 p.m. as top Modified racing talents participate in qualifying events, the $1,000 to win GT Radiator Repair Cash Dash, the Schaffer Racing Minuteman 20 and top it all off with the 51st edition of the Freedom 76, “The Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”.

A large amount of lap money will be divided amongst lap leaders during the big race and the racer gaining the most positions during the 76 laps will receive $760 from Bobby Gunther Walsh In the name of ResQ Natural Supplements---Just Born Candies----Mike&Ike—Hot Tamales as the Hard Charger.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear will present a jacket to the winner of the Freedom 76.

Grandview Speedway PR