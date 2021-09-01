Bloomsburg Super DIRTcar Series Event Falls to Remnants of Hurricane Ida

The inaugural visit by the Super DIRTcar Series to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1 has been canceled due Tropical Rainstorm Ida.

Ida moved Northeast after making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Unfortunately, the storm has tracked toward the speedway and meteorologists calling for a deluge throughout Wednesday.

Although track and series officials are disappointed to have to cancel, thoughts are with those who have been in the direct path of the storm.

The Series was set for its first-ever visit to the Pennsylvania race track with a tremendous purse, including $10,000-to-win along with a guaranteed starting position in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week, which runs October 6-10 at Oswego Speedway. Plans are underway to set a date for 2022.

Next up for the Super DIRTcar Series is the $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA at Lebanon Valley Speedway this Saturday, Sept. 4.

BFS PR