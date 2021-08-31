Lucrative Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta Set for Labor Day Weekend

Over $22,000 in cash awards await the Micro Sprint competitors in this weekend’s Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union. Complete points races will be held both Saturday and Sunday nights for the drivers in Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints. Features pay a guaranteed $500 to win in Super 600 and Non-Wing, $300 to win in Restricted, and $200 to win in Jr. Sprints. Each of the eight main events will pay $100 for tenth position.



Support from sponsors such as Hoosier Tire, Elk Grove Ford, Southern Pacific Farms, and Roseville Precision will provide the lucrative points fund. Each division will pay down to fifth position with the Super 600 and Non-Wing champions each earning $1000. The Restricted high point driver earns $750 while Jr. Sprints will race for $350 for the Dual championship. Tarlton & Son will provide $100 hard charger prizes in each of the eight main events while Micro Sprint Mart pays $50 to the fast-time qualifier in all three qualifying divisions each night.



The 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton has had entertaining championship battles throughout the summer. Stockton’s Caden Sarale is aiming for his third consecutive sweep of both the winged Super 600 and Non-Wing 600 Micro Sprint divisions.



Following in the footsteps of his BCRA championship winning father John Sarale, Caden looks to cement his legacy as one of the winningest drivers in the 35 year history of the speedway. A strong performance over the dual weekend will aid in Sarale’s bid for a career-defining year. Both divisions compete in a 30-lap feature each night of the Dual.



Caeden Steele has won four features in Super 600 to move within 31-points of Sarale. Nikko Panella, Raio Salmon, and Alex Panella are in pursuit as well. In Non-Wing, the championship lead for Sarale stands at 69 markers over 2020 Restricted champion Brandon Riveira of Tracy. Oregon’s Austin and Ashton Torgerson and Dan Mognaga make up the balance of the top-five.



Fresno’s Colton Key has one win this season in Restricted to enjoy a 25-point margin over Visalia’s Jett Barnes, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes, and Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith. Restricted competes for 25-laps each night.



Manteca’s Brody Rubio leads the Jr. Sprints competitors in the standings with six wins, followed by Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps with two wins. Levi Osborne, Josiah Vega, and Vito Cancilla round out the top-five with 20-lap features on tap each night.



Car and driver entry is $50 each night for track members and $60 for non-members.



Daily tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit Passes are $20 per day. Pit gates open at noon each night with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



The 2021 Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta is supported by Elk Grove Ford, Southern Pacific Farms, Roseville Precision, Tarlton & Son, Driven Performance, Micro Sprint Mart, 22 Metal Works, Ten-J Chassis, Trophy City, Borden’s Auto Parts, Kimo’s Car Wash, NorCal Builders, DTF Performance & Speed, and Forbidden Motorsports.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Solari’s Backhoe Service, PMP Chassis, Genova Bakery, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR