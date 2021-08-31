Latest Grandview Speedway Point Standings, Ardc Midgets Make Appearance Saturday

With two point races remaining in the season Craig Von Dohren is right where he has spent a lot of time over the years at Grandview Speedway, he is leading the NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified point standings with 4557 points. Von Dohren is the defending champion plus has won the title a total of 11 times. However the chase for the title is far from over as Brett Kressley is close behind in second spot with 4398 points as he looks for his first Modified title. Both drivers have won five features with 17 point events run. Jared Umbenhauer is third with 4132 counters while Doug Manmiller holds on to fourth with 3692 tallies and Duane Howard sits in fifth with 3669 points.

Kenny Gilmore leads the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman standings. The Fleetwood, PA racer has tallied two wins, several consistent finishes and 3413 points to lead. Second place is held by four feature winner Dylan Hoch with 3284 tallies. Brian Hirthler, the defending champion, has four wins and 3154 points for third spot. In fourth is Kyle Lilick with one win and 2887 points. Fifth spot is held by Kyle Smith with 2884 counters and two wins.

There have been 122 drivers earn points so far this season in the two NASCAR divisions.

Some of the best Midget racing seen took place at Grandview Speedway on Sunday nights for a number of years. This Saturday night, September 4, fans will have the opportunity to see the excitement created by the ARDC midgets in action on the one-third-mile, banked clay oval.

The tripleheader show features the American Racing Drivers Club midgets making their first appearance of the season at Grandview. Midgets have always been known for excitement racing at Grandview and the Saturday, September 4th show which will also feature the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be no different. A strong field of Midgets is expected including Steve Buckwalter, Steve Craig, Randy Mausteller, Eric Heydenreich, J.R.Booth and others.

The Meet & Greet set at 5 p.m. at the main gate area will feature BJ Jolly, Mike Schneck, Bryan Rhoads and an ARDC driver to be announced.

Adult admission is $18 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

Saturday, September 11, 7:30 p.m. is Hope Mortgage Championship Night for Modifieds and Sportsman. Jeff Strunk, Justin Grim and Lex Shive take part in the final Meet & Greet of the season. Bonus bucks for select racers will be paid out and there will be an exciting FIREWORKS SHOW- Adults $15. Youngsters 11 and under admitted free.

Friday, September 17 7:30 p.m. Freedom38 for Sportsman plus Modifieds practicing

Saturday, September 18 7 p.m. 51st Annual Freedom 76 for Modifieds paying $30,000 to win—Chapel service has been moved outside of the main gate area starting at 2:45 p.m. BRING YOUR BLANKET OR CHAIR. Entry blanks for this event can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the rules and forms section.

Lap and qualifying event sponsorships are available for the 51st Annual Freedom 76 set for September 18th. The winner will walk off with at least $30,000. For info contact Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286.

For more information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR