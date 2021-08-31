Win will extend Peyton Sellers' lead in his quest for a second career NASCAR national title, cap SBS title run on high note

While Peyton Sellers has the 2021 South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division title virtually in hand he will be pushing hard to win the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that will headline Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.



A victory Saturday night will allow the Ringgold, Virginia resident to extend his lead in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national point standings and bring him closer to capturing his second career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship. As of NASCAR’s August 25 update, Sellers held a 52-point edge over Minnesota resident Jacob Goede in the national championship chase.



“Every race counts right now,” Sellers explained. “We’re going to try to put more points up week-in and week-out. Jacob Goede out at Elko is our (national championship) contender right now. He beat (Mike) Looney on the final points night of the season the other year (2019), so we know he can do it.



“We’re very focused on what we’re doing,” Sellers added. “We’ll give it all we’ve got and try to get more trophies.”



Sellers has recorded 20 wins this season as of the August 25 update from NASCAR. The winner of the last three races at South Boston Speedway, Sellers will be gunning for a fourth straight win in Saturday night’s event. He is thankful for every win, especially those that have come late in the season.



“For us to be putting up the numbers we are right now is unbelievable,” remarked Sellers who has eight wins in 16 starts this season at South Boston Speedway. “These wins are hard to get at the end of the year because everybody is tuned-in and fine-tuned.”



When the checkered flag waves Saturday night to conclude the final points race of the 2021 season at “America’s Hometown Track” Sellers will claim his sixth career South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championship. This season marks the fourth season in a row that Sellers will have won the championship at South Boston Speedway dating back through the 2017 season. There was no racing at South Boston Speedway in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



When Sellers officially claims the 2021 South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championship, he will stand one title away from tying seven-time track champion David Blankenship of Moseley, Virginia for the most career NASCAR track championships at South Boston Speedway.



“David Blankenship is still my hero,” Sellers remarked, “and he’s got seven (Late Model Stock Car Division titles). To grow up coming to South Boston Speedway and winning races and championships here is a dream come true.”



Five races will be featured in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event, with the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race headlining the action.



Saturday night’s five-race card will also include a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division are also on the schedule.



In addition, the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will make its second visit of the season to South Boston Speedway Saturday night. The Modified and Sportsman cars of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will be featured in a 25-lap race.



Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, September 3. Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



Fans and competitors are urged to visit the South Boston Speedway website and the speedway’s social media channels for the latest news and information about the speedway and its events.





SBS PR