Texas Motor Speedway Opens Campground for Hurricane Ida Evacuees

Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in Texas and Louisiana.

The campground is located on speedway property off Highway 114, just south of the Lone Star Kartpark. The adjacent shower/restroom facility will be open and available. Directional signs to the campground will be posted throughout the facility (see map above).

Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter is working with the American Red Cross to help collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane. Visit https://www.redcross. org/donate/cm/scc-pub.html/ or https://www.speedwaycharities. org/texas/ to make a donation. Any physical donations should be made directly to local shelters.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone dealing with the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida so we want to do what we can to provide a safe space for those affected, whatever we can do to help we will.” said Texas Motor Speedway Senior Vice President and General Manager Rob Ramage. "We’re honored to work with Speedway Children’s Charities and the American Red Cross for all their selfless work and the assistance they provide.”

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.