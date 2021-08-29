Mahoning Valley Speedway gets back into action this coming Saturday, September 4

After sitting idle the past two weeks, Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway is ready to roll back into action with a full slate of stock racing this coming Saturday evening, September 4 at 6:00 pm.

On the speed bill will be Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks and the touring Micro Stock Racing Series.

It will also be Backpack Giveaway Night plus there will be a Rollover Contest taking place on the front straight during intermission.

The “Where Are They Now” segment featuring driving legends Randy Bailey, Lynn and Dennis Stauffer and Don “Chowder” Bauder will take place during the evening as well.

Adult admission is $14. There is a $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Grandstands open at 4:00 pm and racing begins at 6:00 pm.

Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Early paid practice will be held from noon – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 11 is First Responders Night and the final point races of the regular season for all divisions. Race time is 5:00 pm.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR