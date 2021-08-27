Flowdynamics Results From California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night

Last Saturday night was a mixed bag for the Flowdynamics Racing Team at Perris Auto Speedway’s “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night.” After having to restart at the rear two times in the 30-lap main event, Logan Williams fought his way back to a ninth-place finish. Unfortunately, teammate Matt McCarthy was knocked out of the race early on after he got tangled up in a crash that blocked the track.

At the outset of the night, Williams turned in the 11th fastest qualifying time with a lap of 16.876. McCarthy ended up 21st fast when he stopped the clocks with a time of 17.723. They followed up qualifying with appearances in separate 10-lap heat races that produced the same results as both drivers finished fifth. Williams started third in the second heat and at one point he slipped as far back as sixth. Late in the race he clawed his way back to challenge for the fourth and final transfer. He seemed faster than the fourth-place car but ran out of laps before he could secure the spot. McCarthy, a father of two who lives near the Perris track in Riverside, was slated to start his heat on the outside of the fourth row. However, when the car that was supposed to start in front of him opted to go to the back due to a mechanical issue, McCarthy started outside of row three. He stayed in sixth most of the race, but advanced to fifth on the last lap and that is where he finished. The fifth-place finishes put both in the B Main.

Logan Williams, who finished 9th last Saturday night, preparing for hot laps. Bobby Kimbrough photo.

The B Main was a 12-lap affair, and it transferred the top 10 to the 30-lap finale later in the night. For the start, Williams, who resides in Yorba Linda, manned the inside of the second row with teammate McCarthy two rows behind. Getting into the A Main from the B proved to be no problem for either as they both stayed in transfer spots for the duration. Williams finished where he started in third. McCarthy advanced forward two positions and finished seventh.

Anticipation was high amongst the large, enthusiastic crowd when the main event rolled off the line. Williams was starting on the outside of the fifth row in the A-main with McCarthy on the outside of row 10. The race started out with a near bang when the throttle linkage on the car starting on the outside of the front row broke going into turn one on the first lap. That caused cars throughout the field to take evasive action with some of them involved in a minor skirmish. With nowhere to go and the outside blocked, Williams caught the wheels of one of the other cars and momentarily got up in the air. He limped the #5W to the work area where the Flowdynamics crew changed a flat left rear tire, gave the car the once over and sent him back out for the battle.

While he did not stop on the track, Williams’ trip to the work area meant that he had to restart at the back of the now 21-car field. The green flag flew again for a complete restart, but the race only got two laps further before a bigger incident occurred on the front straight. It started when the cars who started on the fourth row got together coming off turn four. One of the involved cars lost the left front wheel and slowed . The incident soon gathered in three more cars, making it a five-car melee. Unfortunately, it collected both Flowdynamics drivers. Williams slid sideways to a stop just past the start finish line, but McCarthy was not quite so lucky as he got upside down in his #21M. Sadly his car was damaged beyond repair and after four straight top 10 finishes including a win at Barona, he was done for the night and was saddled with a 20th place finish.

Williams' bad luck getting caught up in somebody else’s mess happened for the second time in two laps. His good luck, though, was the fact that the only damage was the right side nerf bar getting pushed into the right rear tire. The car would not move until the crew had to pull the nerf bar off the tire and push it back to the work area. Once there, they made quick repairs and had him ready for the restart.

With 28-laps to go, Williams restarted at the back of the now 18-car field. Another couple of yellow flags and only four laps in the books saw him progress up to 16th. From that point on, he put his early woes behind him and was one of the most exciting drivers on the track as he chased down and passed car after car. When the checkered flag ended the 30-lap affair, he drove back to the pits with a hard-earned 9th place finish.

The Flowdynamics team is off this weekend, but next week it will journey to Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California for races on September 4th and 5th. That will be followed up by a race at the Petaluma Speedway on the 6th. Heading into those three races, McCarthy is 11th in the USAC/CRA championship standings and Williams is 13th.

Both drivers will have shirts available all three nights of the trip to Northern California.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

FlowDynamics PR