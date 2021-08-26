Kids Take Center Stage at Stafford Speedway's Back 2 SKool Night

This Friday, August 27th will see Stafford Speedway’s five weekly racing divisions in action, but the stars of the show will be all kids in attendance for the Back 2 SKool Kids Night event. All Kids 14 & under are admitted free of charge for general admission seating and the night will be filled with back to school prizes, a bicycle raffle, and a Kids Big Wheel Race.

The Big Wheel Race is open to kids between the ages of 3 and 7 and kids must weigh less than 60 pounds. To register for the Big Wheel Race, call the Stafford track office at 860-684-2783. All participants must bring a helmet with them to the track and they will need to check in at the Stafford Collectibles Booth when they first arrive at the track.

Each kid will receive a raffle ticket when they come through the main entrance to be presented in the Kids Zone for a spin of the prize wheel where every spin will win a prize consisting of back to school supplies provided by Wild Thing Karts and Stafford Motor Speedway. Each kid will also be entered into a raffle to win one of two BMX bikes that are furnished by Maybury Material Handling. There will also be several Wild Thing Karts on display on the midway throughout the night.

Tickets for the Back to SKool Kids Night are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets for the Back to SKool Kids Night are $20.00 for adults with all kids ages 14 & under admitted free of charge. Reserved seating is priced at $25.00 for all ages and pit passes are $35.00 with a valid 2021 Stafford Competition License and $40.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

Stafford Speedway PR