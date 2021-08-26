Official Commemorative Digital Souvenir Program Forbass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Available to Fans in Free Digital Download Starting Sept. 10

To help all race fans enjoy next month’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 100-page commemorative digital souvenir program available in a free download starting Friday, Sept. 10.



For fans who would like to purchase a printed copy as a keepsake they can order one for $15 (includes shipping and handling) at the BMS website or while they are purchasing their tickets to the event. The offer is valid while limited supplies remain. Once purchased, a printed version of the souvenir program will arrive in the mail a few weeks after the running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.



The program, which features Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the cover from his 2004 BMS victory, is stocked with great feature stories, including the cover story about the top 10 moments in Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race history. In addition, there is a feature on the milestone 60th anniversary of Bristol Motor Speedway, a complete review of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, plus full preview stories for the Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Series races scheduled for the weekend.



There are great driver photos, including a photo spread featuring the 16 Cup Series drivers in the NASCAR Playoffs as well as individual bio pages for each of those qualified drivers. There are also hero pages for Xfinity and Truck drivers, track history, driver rosters, track records, stats, a wide array of hyperlinked sponsor advertisements and so much more.



In order to download your free digital copy, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels.



If you would like to purchase a printed copy of the program for post-delivery, please click here.



The 2021 commemorative Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky. The feature stories were authored by many of the top journalists who travel with the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.



As the air fills with anticipation for the green flag to drop for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN and PRN Radio), with so much at stake in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, fans can expect magical moments to unfold as NASCAR’s best drivers compete in close quarters in pursuit of a coveted victory at The Last Great Colosseum. Only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem on the storied short track. You’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator Kyle Busch, Food City Dirt Race winner Joey Logano, three-time Bristol winner Brad Keselowski, defending Night Race winner Kevin Harvick, Bristol All-Star Race winner and defending series champ Chase Elliott, and five-time season winner Kyle Larson, who is still looking for his first BMS Cup victory.



In the Food City 300, NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN Radio). Meanwhile, headliners John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending champ Sheldon Creed will battle for an elimination Playoff race victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 16, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile oval in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).

