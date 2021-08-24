Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC Raise Nearly $30,000 in Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger Movie Series

This summer, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Speedway) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), along with the Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), raised nearly $30,000 to help improve food security for local families through the Speedway’s Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series.

All proceeds, totaling over $14,310, from the drive-in movie series hosted by the Speedway supported local organizations and their initiatives that work to improve food security. Blue Cross NC committed to a dollar-for-dollar match, bringing the total amount raised to over $28,620 for the nearly 1 in 5 households in Mecklenburg County that are considered food insecure.

This collaboration builds on Blue Cross NC’s ongoing effort to address critical non-medical drivers of health, specifically food security.

“At Blue Cross NC, we are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all North Carolinians, and a large part of health relies on food security,” said Reagan Greene Pruitt, vice president of marketing and community engagement at Blue Cross NC. “We’re proud to support this collaborative effort and join forces with Charlotte Motor Speedway and generous community members in efforts to combat hunger throughout the Charlotte region.”

The drive-ins are part of a larger campaign with the Speedway called Drive Out Hunger, with events scheduled throughout the year, including camper food donation drives, gate entry canned goods collections and appearances from the campaign-branded Pace Car that encourages fans to donate to help “drive out hunger.”

“Our partnership with Blue Cross NC transcends sports and shows what is truly possible when entities work together to make a real impact in their communities,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager. “What began as an idea to bring COVID-safe fun to the speedway in the form of drive-in movies – through creativity and the generosity of our friends at Blue Cross NC – became a concerted effort to enrich the lives of locals facing food insecurity and help make a meaningful difference.”

Fans can still participate in these programs and help make an impact on food security. All donations collected throughout the year will be given to local community partners through the Speedway Children’s Charities.

For more information regarding the Drive out Hunger campaign, please visit https://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ driveouthunger/.

