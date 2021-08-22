Manmiller, Gilmore and Swinehart Win Features at Grandview Saturday Before the Rains Came

Rain was predicted in the area and the management did everything possible to keep the show moving to stay ahead of the forecast. Through everyone’s cooperation that was involved, the feat was accomplished. When the final checkered fell for the 602 Sportsman Crate feature it started to rain heavy.

Doug “The Handler” Manmiller ended his winless drought and put the Jason and Theresa Miller-owned No. 44 in victory lane ahead of runner-up Jeff Strunk for his first win of the season in over two years in the 30-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series T.P. Trailers Modified feature on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway. The last time Manmiller stood in the winner’s circle was on July 20, 2019.

Current Sportsman point leader Kenny Gilmore captured his second T.P. Truck Equipment 25-lap Sportsman feature being chased across by Jimmy Leiby. Gilmore dedicated the win to one of his former car owners Freddy Hamm who recently passed away.

Dylan Swinehart claimed his second 602 Sportsman Crate 25-lap feature win of the current season by holding off the challenges of second place finisher Dylan Hoch.

Darrin Schuler took the early lead of the Modified feature and by the fifth lap a three-way battle for first ensured between Schuler, John Willman and Mike Lisowski leaving Nate Brinker, Erin Biehn and the other 28-car starting grid in pursuit.

A side-by-side battle between Schuler and Willman went on as the race progressed. Willman was finally able to clear him and became the new pacesetter on the sixth lap.

By the 14th lap the top five order was comprised of Willman, Schuler, Brett Kressley, Manmiller and Lisowski who started third, first, 15th, 13th and fourth respectively.

No sooner did Kressley overtake third, a huge pillar of smoke bellowed from the engine compartment coming off turn four bringing him to a stop in turn one for the first and only yellow on lap 15. Willman maintained the lead when action resumed, but by now Manmiller, Strunk, Mike Gular and Jack Butler joined the hunt.

The lead was exchanged for the third time when Manmiller took over the reins while Willman and Strunk jockeyed for second.

Strunk moved into second on lap 23 and took chase after Manmiller who had to deal with lap traffic. Manmiller’s encounter allowed Strunk to erase the margin he built up to pressure for the top spot.

Manmiller was determined to keep the competition behind and he did that as he pulled into victory lane for his 29th career win. Having a better finish this week as opposed to the Forrest Rogers Memorial was Strunk trailed by former point champion Gular, who ran there since his regular Saturday night track did not have the Modifieds scheduled; Willman, for his best run in a while and Duane Howard. Butler, Lisowski, Biehn, Schuler and Ryan Grim completed the top ten.

Qualifying heats were won by Biehn, Willman, Schuler and Brinker. Craig Von Dohren and Rick Laubach won the consies.

Hunter Iatalese wasted no time keeping his pole starting position in the Sportsman feature while Colton Perry, B.J. Joly, Bryan Rhoads and Mark Gaugler took chase.

Dakota Kohler spun along the homestretch for the yellow with one lap in the books. On the restart the red was thrown when Rhoads spun in turn one and Joly did a slow roll over in the second turn. Joly was uninjured, but the car sustained considerable damage. Iatalese was still in first on the restart, but by this time Leiby was second trailed by Perry, Gilmore and Mike Schneck. Trying to break into the top five were Hoch and Kyle Smith.

With 16 laps completed, the battle for the lead was a five-way one between Iatalese, Leiby, Gilmore, Hoch and Kyle Smith.

While running third on the 17th lap coming off the fourth turn Gilmore made a daring move to pass Leiby and Iatalese and take over first.

Gilmore never looked back once he had control and went on to post his seventh career win in the division followed by Leiby, Hoch, Smith and Brian Hirthler. Rounding out the top ten were Iatalese, Schneck, Nathan Mohr, Mark Kemmerer and Kyle Lilick.

Heats were won by B.J. Joly, Iatalese, Rhoads and Lilick while Mike Stofflet and Matt Yoder won the consies.

Rick Wegner Jr. led the 602 Crate Sportsman feature for one lap before Tyler Peet took over first.

A multi-car backstretch accident brought out the yellow on the fifth lap. On the restart Dylan Swinehart charged into the top spot leaving Peet, Ryan Grim, Hoch and Cody Manmiller dicing for the remaining positions.

The red was thrown on the 14th lap when Leiby rolled in turn four. He was uninjured, but the car sustained heavy damage. It was still Swinehart in command on the restart, but now Hoch was second trying to take the lad way trailed by Grim, Peet, Manmiller and Richie Hitzler.

Positions behind Swinehart were swapped at times, but he never gave up the lead and went on to win back-to-back features. Finishing second was Hoch followed by Grim, Peet and Hitzler. Manmiller, Doug Snyder, Ryan Beltz, Wegner Jr. and Talan Carter were sixth through ten.

Wegner Jr., Peet and Grim won the heats.

Coming up Thursday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. Tony Stewart’s All Star Sprints and Modifieds are featured in doubleheader action.

Saturday, August 28, 7:30 p.m. Modifieds, Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage Racers (Modifieds and Sportsman)- $15 for adults with youngsters 11 and under free – Ron Kline will be part of the Meet & Greet along with Cole Stangle and Vintage racers Scott Schaffer and Mike Stofflet. Outlaw Vintage Racers will have giveaways during the evening for kids including bikes, gift cards and more.

Friday, September 3, 7 p.m. Outlaw Series Enduros and Vintage Racing

Saturday, September 4, 7:30 p.m. Modifieds, Sportsman and ARDC Midgets

Saturday, September 11, 7:30 p.m. Championship Night for Modifieds and Sportsman

Lap and qualifying event sponsorships are available for the 51st Annual Freedom 76 set for September 18th. The winner will walk off with at least $30,000. For info contact Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286

RACE RESULTS

T.P. Trailers Modified Feature (30-laps): 1. Doug Manmiller, 2. Jeff Strunk, 3. Mike Gular, 4. John Willman, 5. Duane Howard, 6. Jack Butler, 7. Mike Lisowski, 8. Eric Biehn, 9. Darrin Schuler, 10. Ryan Grim, 11. Jared Umbenhauer, 12. Craig Von Dohren, 13. Cory Merkel, 14. Nate Brinker, 15. Craig Whitmoyer, 16. Brett Gilmore, 17. Danny Bouc, 18. Brad Grim, 19. Rick Laubach, 20. Justin Grim, 21. Ryan Watt, 22. Brad Arnold, 23. Kevin Hirthler, 24. Carroll Hine III, 25. Dylan Swinehart, 26. Brett Kressley, 27. Kyle Merkel, 28. Ray Swinehart. DNQ: Bobby Gunther Walsh, Chris Gambler, Joe Funk III, Jordan Henn, Jesse Leiby, Ron Kline, Mark Levy, Dan Lane.

T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Feature (25-laps): 1. Kenny Gilmore, 2. Jimmy Leiby, 3. Dylan Hoch, 4. Kyle Smith, 5. Brian Hirthler, 6. Hunter Iatalese, 7. Mike Schneck, 8. Nathan Mohr, 9. Mark Kemmerer, 10. Kyle Lilick, 11. Ryan Beltz, 12. Dakota Kohler, 13. Colton Perry, 14. Kenny Bock, 15. Doug Snyder, 16. Matt Yoder, 17. Bryan Rhoads, 18. Mike Stofflet, 19. Adrianna Delliponti, 20. Parker Guldin, 21. Tyler James, 22. Wayne Rotenberger, 23. Mark Gaugler, 24. Steve Young, 25. B.J. Joly, 26. Decker Swinehart. DNQ: Cody Manmiller, Brian Blankenbiller, Ryan Conrad, Tyler Peet, Logan Bauman, Chris Esposito, Nick Faust, Matt Clay, Joey Vaccaro, Zach Steffy, Richie Hitzler.

602 Sportsman Crate Feature (25-laps): 1. Dylan Swinehart, 2. Dylan Hoch, 3. Ryan Grim, 4. Tyler Peet, 5. Richie Hitzler, 6. Cody Manmiller, 7. Doug Snyder, 8. Ryan Beltz, 9. Rick Wegner Jr., 10. Talan Carter, 11. Matt Yoder, 12. Zach Steffy, 13. Decker Swinehart, 14. Ryan Conrad, 15. Logan Bauman, 16. Kenny Bock, 17. Alyssa Fogel, 18. Glenn Strunk, 19. Jimmy Leiby, 20. Wayne Rotenberger, 21. Joey Vaccaro, 22. Brian Blankenbiller, 23. Dakota Kohler, 24. B.J. Joly.

Grandview Speedway PR